When "little sh*tbag" Joe Rogan fell out of Tyson Fury's good graces for fueling Jon Jones feud

Last year, there was a war of words between heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury and UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones. The catalyst for this unlikely feud was none other than Joe Rogan, host of the popular podcast The Joe Rogan Experience.

During a segment on his show, Rogan confidently predicted Jones' dominance if he and Fury ever faced off in a no-holds-barred situation.

This seemingly innocuous comment sparked a fiery exchange between the two fighters, fueled by media attention and even comments from UFC CEO Dana White, who saw a potential blockbuster fight in the making.

However, Fury has grown weary of the entire discussion. He maintains that a fight with Jones, an MMA fighter, in a cage setting holds no appeal. Fury sees himself as a pure boxer with no interest in venturing outside his domain.

Appearing in a Q&A session in Bangtao Muay Thai & MMA Gym in Phuket, Thailand, ‘The Gypsy King’ addressed the matter saying:

“To be honest with you, all this talk of a me and Jon Jones fighting in a cage is absolutely ridiculous. Like, I’m the lineal world heavyweight champion. The man who beat the man going back to John L. Sullivan. Why would I even dream of going in a cage and wrestling and all that? It’s not my thing. It was actually Joe Rogan, little s***bag, who [started this]. Just out of the blue, there was no talk of me or Jon even fighting.”

Fury further clarified his stance:

“There was never talk of me saying I was going to go in a cage with Jon Jones and go in there and get my arm snapped off. No way. The thing was, I offered Jon, ‘You want to walk in a boxing ring and make some real money, then come and fight me.’ But zero chance of me going in an MMA game and rolling around and all that. Zero.” [H/t: MMA Fighting]

Fury ultimately faced former UFC champion Francis Ngannou, in a boxing match later that year. The bout went the distance, with Fury securing a split decision victory despite being knocked down in round three.

Check out the Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou fight highlights below:

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk to collide for undisputed heavyweight crown

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk are set to make history in a 12-round showdown for the undisputed heavyweight title at Saudi Arabia’s Kingdom Arena.

On May 18, the WBC, WBA, WBO, and IBF titles will be on the line in this highly anticipated bout. Fury, the WBC champion, and Usyk, the WBA, WBO, and IBF titleholder, will vie to become the first undisputed heavyweight champion since 1999.

Check the Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk official trailer below: