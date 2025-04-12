When Matt Brown got 100% real about Joe Rogan's status as UFC commentator while predicting Laura Sanko's future on broadcast desk

Joe Rogan has been involved in the UFC community since its early stages, working as both a commentator and interviewer. A few years ago, former UFC welterweight fighter Matt Brown praised Rogan and budding commentator Laura Sanko for their outstanding work.

Ahead of his final UFC fight in May 2023, 'The Immortal' joined an episode of the podcast The Fighter vs. The Writer. During his discussion with MMA Fighting's Damon Martin, Brown provided a detailed assessment of the work of each UFC commentator. When it came to Rogan, the former UFC fighter said:

"Joe Rogan is probably the best of all time and he’s good at saying what they’re doing without sounding critical. He’s just very good at wording things without sounding critical. Other guys aren’t."

After Rogan, Brown expressed high praise for Sanko, who became the first female color commentator in the modern UFC era to call an event from the booth in January 2023. Additionally, the former UFC fighter predicted that Sanko could one day reach the same level as Rogan in terms of commentary, saying:

"I think [Laura Sanko] adds a great dimension to it. Again, I think everything she says, at least from my experience listening to her, has been very valuable and very well-spoken, and very clear. I think she does a tremendous job. Just like I said on Twitter, she may not be there yet but I think she’ll be the best commentator since Joe Rogan.”

Check out Matt Brown's comments below (h/t: MMA Fighting):

When Dana White detailed how he approached Joe Rogan to become a UFC commentator

Joe Rogan has been associated with the UFC since UFC 12: Judgement Day, which took place in February 1997. He initially served as a backstage and post-fight interviewer. However, after Zuffa took over the UFC in 2001, Dana White offered Rogan a job as a commentator.

In a podcast episode of Games With Names on YouTube, the UFC CEO detailed how and why Rogan was approached to become a commentator. He said:

"Joe Rogan was talking about how bada** UFC fighters were and what they would really do to some of these karate guys that were in movies and sh*t like that. And I was like, 'Man, this guy knows what he's talking about. He's smart, he's funny, he's articulate.' So, I reached out to Rogan. At that time I think it was on the internet, I think I reached out to him. We started talking, and I asked him if he would like to work for us and be a commentator."

Check out Dana White's comments below (59:57):

