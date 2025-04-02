When Miley Cyrus hit Joe Rogan with clever callout on his own $250 million podcast

Miley Cyrus once appeared on the Joe Rogan Experience, where the famed pop singer showed her witty side by calling out the acclaimed podcast host. The duo were talking about drag queen performances when Cyrus called him out.

Rogan, who signed a $250,000,000 deal with Spotify in 2024 in a non-exclusive deal to showcase his podcast, seemingly didn't expect Cyrus's witty comment on episode #1531 of the Joe Rogan Experience.

Cyrus' comments came up when they were watching the dancing maneuvers of Kennedy Davenport on RuPaul's Drag Race. Rogan claimed every drag queen he saw utilized the split move, to which the pop singer replied:

"That's what I think when I'm watching your shows too. You know, all the same stuff."

Cyrus explained that the splits are the money move for the drag queens during their performances. Hearing this, Rogan stated the name of the show should be changed to, "I do the splits."

Check out Joe Rogan and Miley Cyrus' conversation below (1:22:27):

Miley Cyrus has often interacted with UFC fighters. When Nate Diaz defeated Conor McGregor, she gave him a shoutout whilst also mentioning the Stockton Slapper's vegan diet.

Moreover, she once responded to Julian Marquez, who urged her to be his Valentine. Cyrus seemingly expressed interest with a hilarous demand. Nonetheless, nothing materialized after Marquez made a counter demand.

Miley Cyrus once shared what she likes about doing Joe Rogan's podcast

Miley Cyrus was in the public eye even before she was a teenager. On the aforementioned podcast episode, Cyrus shared that mainstream media has portrayed her in a different light, mainly due to them not being up to date.

However, she found new media like podcasts and streaming to be helpful in giving out truths in real time. Cyrus explained it to Rogan, saying:

"What I love doing, you know, a show like yours is like we talk about it right now, and people hear right now, so you're getting the real information."

Cyrus even shared a hilarious example to prove her point:

"You're not getting information from, all right, you know, I shot a magazine cover, I did an interview, I was la la in love with my boyfriend. I mean, that literally happened when I did Vanity Fair. I flew there like a week after I got married. By the time the damn thing was on the stands, I was divorced. It was old news," Cyrus said.

Check out Miley Cyrus' comments on the Joe Rogan Experience below (2:45):

