When Naoya Inoue knocked out Emmanuel Rodriguez to avenge disrespect shown to his father

Naoya Inoue once had a very personal beef with past opponent Emmanuel Rodriguez, which featured a heated buildup after disrespect was shown towards his father. The animosity was on full display in their 2019 encounter and resulted in quite a finish.

There was a lot at stake for Inoue and Rodriguez as they were competing for the unified bantamweight championship. 'The Monster' was the reigning WBA unified bantamweight champion, while the Puerto Rican was the IBF bantamweight champion. In addition to their own titles being contested, the winner would also claim the vacant The Ring bantamweight championship.

Three years following the bout, Steve Boxman took to his X account and posted a video of the incident between Rodriguez's camp and Inoue's father. In the video, the Puerto Rican's coach Williams Cruz is shown shoving 'The Monster's father, which turned out to be a costly decision.

Inoue obviously took the offense personally and took out his anger on Rodriguez when they met inside the ring. He made quick work of his opponent as he dropped him with a combination to earn a second-round knockout. Boxman wrote:

"3 years ago today, Naoya Inoue ripped through Emmanuel Rodriguez in 2 rounds to claim the IBF and Ring bantamweight titles. In the build up, Williams Cruz, the trainer of Rodriguez shoved Inoue's father and 'The Monster' wanted blood!"

Check out Steve Boxman's tweet regarding Naoya Inoue vs. Rodriguez below:

Expand Tweet

Naoya Inoue receives praise for latest knockout win

Naoya Inoue received plenty of praise for his latest knockout win over Luis Nery to retain his super bantamweight titles.

Steve Boxman, who posted the aforementioned tweet regarding 'The Monster's memorable win over Emmanuel Rodriguez, heaped praise for his latest win. He took to his X account following Inoue's sixth-round knockout over Nery.

Despite being dropped earlier in the fight, Inoue managed to regroup and eventually finish Nery. Boxman mentioned that 'The Monster' showcased his greatness and expressed his excitement for what could be next. He wrote:

"Inoue simply is a special talent! He's a joy to watch, this was excellent stuff. Who's next for 'The Monster'?"

Check out Steve Boxman's tweet regarding Inoue vs. Nery below:

Expand Tweet