When was Nick Diaz's last fight?

UFC legend Nick Diaz's last fight in the UFC octagon took place on January 31, 2015. That night, Diaz fought former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva in a five-round main event at UFC 183.

The fight was initially a unanimous decision win for 'The Spider' but the result was later changed to a no-contest as Silva tested for androsterone and drostanolone. The Stockton native also tested positive for marijuana after the fight.

In his prime years in the UFC, Nick Diaz was considered to be one of the most exciting fighters in the world of MMA. Apart from his fighting skills, the Stockton native was also infamous for his antics, both in and out of the octagon.

The 37-year-old started his UFC career in September 2003. He defeated Jeremy Jackson via submission in the third round of the fight at UFC 44.

Throughout the years, Diaz went on to have multiple fights in different organizations before eventually returning to the UFC in October 2011. He faced fellow UFC legend B.J. Penn in a welterweight bout at UFC 137. Diaz came out victorious via unanimous decision in a highly entertaining fight. Both fighters won the 'Fight of the Night' bonus for their efforts that night.

Nick Diaz's next fight was for the interim welterweight championship against Carlos Condit at UFC 143. 'Natural Born Killer' got his hand raised in that fight via unanimous decision.

The Condit loss did not put a dent in the Stockton native's star power as he next fought Georges St. Pierre for the welterweight title at UFC 158. Diaz again failed to capture UFC gold as he lost the fight via unanimous decision.

Nick Diaz will make his MMA return at UFC 266

Nick Diaz will make his UFC return on September 25. The Stockton native will take on former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler at UFC 266. The fight will be a five-round non-main event bout.

The card will be headlined by a 145-pound showdown between Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega for the featherweight championship.

The card will also feature a championship bout in the women's 125-pound division as Valentina Shevchenko will defend her flyweight crown against Lauren Murphy.

