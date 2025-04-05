When Paige VanZant came clean about "only time" she tried to call in a favor from Dana White

Former UFC strawweight Paige VanZant once revealed that she asked a favor from Dana White for her then-boyfriend, later husband. Funnily enough, the promotion's CEO had an interesting response.

Currently competing at Dana White's Power Slap, Vanzant had a nine-fight stint in the UFC. Despite her 5-4 win-loss record, '12 Gauge' was among the biggest names in the female division due to her popularity outside the octagon.

VanZant disclosed about asking for the favor from Dana White during her appearance on episode 11 of the Punchin' In podcast in 2021. Her husband, Austin Vanderford, was also with her.

Interestingly, Vanderford thought that he got the opportunity to fight in the 'Dana White's Contender Series' due to his relationship with VanZant. However, that was not the case.

"No, so I actually had texted Dana. It was like the only time like I ever tried to use my connections for good. I was like, 'Hey, this is my boyfriend. He’s super talented. He did this. this this and that,' and Dana's like 'meh, no thanks," VanZant said.

Vanderford won his fight by rear-naked choke, but the UFC didn't offer him a contract. After one more fight in a regional promotion, he signed with Bellator MMA, where he once competed for the middleweight title but lost to Gegard Mousasi.

After back-to-back losses in Bellator MMA, the 35-year-old moved down to welterweight and fought in the LFA. He recently debuted in the UFC on the promotion's fight night event in Seattle, winning via knockout against Nikolay Veretennikov.

Check out Paige VanZant's comments below (0:19):

When Dana White wanted Paige VanZant to test free agency

Paige VanZant's final fight in Dana White's promotion was at UFC 251, where she lost to Amanda Ribas via armbar. After the loss, VanZant revealed she is interested in testing the market.

White was asked about his thoughts on the matter at the post-fight press conference of the PPV event in Abu Dhabi, White stated that free agency is VanZant's best option. He said:

"I like Paige, you know. It's like Blaydes when you know, when Blaydes fought last week, when you talk all that stuff, 'I'm not being paid enough,' and, you know, fighting inconsistently.You know, one time in the last year, injuries, and then got smoked in the first round of the fight. She should definitely test free agency."

Soon after, VanZant signed with BKFC. She fought twice in the promotion, losing both. Afterward, she fought Elle Brooke in a crossover boxing bout before signing with Power Slap, where she is undefeated in three matches.

Check out Dana White's comments about Paige VanZant below (0:32):

