When Paige VanZant got 100% real about Tyson Fury's sexist rant: "We should have a women beat him up"

Former UFC star Paige VanZant once called out Tyson Fury for sexist comments he made regarding women and their place in the world.

Ad

Back in November 2015, Fury made headlines for all the wrong reasons when a video surfaced online of him making sexist remarks about women in sport. In the video, which has now been deleted, 'The Gypsy King' said:

"It's up to everybody what they want to do. I'm all for it; I'm not a sexist. I believe if a man can to go work all his life a woman can. Who am I to say 'don't do that 'cause you're a girl?' But I believe a woman's best place is in the kitchen and on her back. That's my personal belief. Making me a good cup of tea, that's what I believe."

Ad

Trending

Fury's comments saw him face a wave of backlash and thousands of the public voiced their complaints to the BBC, asking him to be removed from the voting of BBC Sport's Athlete of the Year award. He would then later tweet that he's not a role model and nobody should look at him like one.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Tyson Fury's old tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Following Tyson Fury's comments, Paige VanZant, who was competing in the UFC at the time, was asked for her thoughts during an interview with TMZ Sports. According to '12 Gauge', Fury should be taught a lesson by being attacked by a woman. She said:

"As a woman, I'm trying to break stereotypes right now but obviously there's a lot we have to improve for women. People can say whatever they want but I definitely agree [Fury should be held accountable]...Maybe we should have a woman beat him up a little."

Ad

Check out Paige VanZant's comments below:

Ad

Paige VanZant reveals the one sport she'd never try

After picking up a victory at the recent Power Slap 12 event, Paige VanZant was asked about potentially competing in another sport.

VanZant is something of a journeyman when it comes to her sporting career, having competed in the UFC, WWE, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship and now Power Slap. The 31-year-old has typically never shone away from a new challenge, however, she did reveal there is one sport she wouldn't want to try.

Ad

Speaking to Russian journalist Vlad Kolos at the post-match press conference, '12 Gauge' said:

"In ice hockey? I won't say no to that. I mean, I'm a terrible ice skater. We'll see. I was saying the only sport that I will never, ever, ever do is that leg kick one, the leg kick championship. Yeah, where they just straight up leg kick each other over and over again. I will never do that. Everything else is fair game for me to try."

Ad

Check out Paige VanZant's comments below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.