Paige VanZant names the only sport she'd "never, ever, ever" compete in, weighs in on whether she'll try out ice hockey: "I'm a terrible ice skater"

Paige VanZant is a multi-sport athlete. However, there is one sport she would avoid competing in. At Power Slap 12, VanZant scored another win in her slap-fighting career when she defeated Mickael-Michelle Brown via unanimous decision in a three-rounder.

Afterward, VanZant took part in the post-fight press conference, where her knack for giving a go at countless different sports was brought up. However, if there's one sport she will avoid, it's an even rarer one that slap-fighting.

So, when asked by Russian media member Vlad Kolos if she'd ever try ice hockey, VanZant shed light on the real sport she'd never dare compete in.

"In ice hockey? I won't say no to that. I mean, I'm a terrible ice skater. We'll see. I was saying the only sport that I will never, ever, ever do is that leg kick one, the leg kick championship. Yeah, where they just straight up leg kick each other over and over again. I will never do that. Everything else is fair game for me to try."

Check out Paige VanZant revealing the sport she'll never compete in:

VanZant is currently undefeated in Power Slap. Unfortunately, she is yet to be on a win streak. Her promotional debut took place at Power Slap 8 against Christine Wolmarans, who she defeated via unanimous decision.

However, her subsequent bout against Chelsea Dodson at Power Slap 9 ended in a draw. Her third matchup against Brown returned her to the win column, but she is still yet to score a knockout in a sport known for its brutality and outrageous finishes.

Paige VanZant has competed in multiple different sports

Paige VanZant began her combat sports career in MMA, where she was expected by the top UFC brass to be the next generation's Ronda Rousey. However, filling the shoes of the most important women's fighter of all time proved too great a task, and after a 2-4 run in her last six fights, VanZant left MMA for bare-knuckle boxing.

Check out Elle Brooke knocking Paige VanZant down:

She signed with the BKFC, facing Britain Hart and Rachael Ostovich in losing efforts, before eventually taking on Elle Brooke in an influencer boxing match. Unfortunately for VanZant, her winless run continued as she found herself in a draw. It was only upon signing with Power Slap that her luck was turned around.

She even had a pro-wrestling stint at AEW.

