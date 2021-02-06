No, she didn't. Britain Hart defeated Paige VanZant to emerge victorious at BKFC Knucklemania via unanimous decision.

VanZant, who reportedly snubbed offers from various MMA promotions to compete at BKFC, last fought Amanda Ribas in July last year. The 26-year-old lost the fight via submission in the first round.

After a successful start to her UFC career with three consecutive wins, VanZant could only secure a pair of victories in her next six fights.

It was speculated that '12 Gauge' signed a multiple fight contract with BKFC a month after her UFC contract had expired. In December, VanZant took to her Instagram to officially announce that she will make her BKFC debut in February of 2021.

According to VanZant, she has not closed the door on returning to MMA.

"Of course the door is open. It’s hard for me to put that away because I am still so passionate about it. But at this moment in my life, I’m 100 percent just focused on boxing, and who knows. Maybe I’ll go back into MMA, but maybe I’ll just stay in boxing. I am having a lot of fun doing this, but I have a lot time to fight being only 26." VanZant told MMA Fighting.

The stakes were high in VanZant's fight against Britain Hart. Both the women had an intense face-off at the weigh-ins ahead of their highly-anticipated clash.

Paige VanZant loses on BKFC debut

Paige VanZant and Britain Hart kicked-off the fight by exchanging early blows in the first round. However, it was Hart who finished the round on a high, landing a flurry of punches to the former UFC star.

After a competitive second round, Hart rocked Paige VanZant with a three-punch combination that caused her left eye to swell.

VanZant opened the fifth and final round with heavy punches to Hart's head and body. The 26-year-old dominated majority of the fifth frame.

In the end, it was Britain Hart who came out on top with a unanimous decision win. All three judges scored the contest 49-46.