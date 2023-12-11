When Polyana Viana exposed Colby Covington's NSFW demand after his "bedroom cardio" comment 

Polyana Viana once exposed Colby Covington for his NSFW demand after the latter's made a suggestive comment regarding Viana.

Viana and Covington used to be teammates and were good friends at one point. However, 'Chaos' claimed to be in a sexual relationship with his fellow UFC fighter in 2021, and as one would assume, his comments ruined their friendship.

During an interview with Submission Radio, Colby Covington made a rather shocking comment by suggesting he was working on his "bedroom cardio" with Polyana Viana. He said:

"I got to work on my bedroom cardio, keeping world-class championship form. I got nothing but respect for her. She’s a great girl, a beautiful girl. Most guys pay a million dollars just to hang out with Polyana. You gotta get me a million dollars to get me off the couch when I’m hanging out with Polyana Viana.”

Catch his comments below (20:53):

Following her victory over Jinh Yu Frey, Viana, who is quite active on social media responded to the comments made by Colby Covington and exposed him for seemingly making an NSFW request. She said:

"Colby wanted me to finger him in the a**, but I did not want to. So he got upset."

Polyana Viana is set to fight Gillian Robertson at UFC 297

Polyana Viana was last seen in action against Iasmin Lucindo in August when she ended up suffering a submission loss. This was her sixth professional loss, putting her current record at 13-6.

She will return to the octagon to face Gillian Robertson at UFC 297. The event will be the first pay-per-view of 2024, and will take place in Toronto, Canada on January 20th, 2024.

As far as her opponent goes, Gillian Robertson holds a record of 12-8. She was last seen in action back in June of 2023 when she lost by unanimous decision to Tabatha Ricci. Interestingly, both Viana and Robertson are 3-2 in their last five fights.

This makes for a really exciting matchup and certainly, one to look forward to. Moreover, the fight holds great importance for both fighters as it will give a clear picture of where the two stand in the division and what the immediate future looks like for both women.