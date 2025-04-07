When Rose Namajunas confessed how Conor McGregor's bus attack over Khabib Nurmagomedov beef left her utterly traumatized: "I was super shell-shocked"

Seven years later and Rose Namajunas' comments about Conor McGregor’s bus attack still resonate with a lot of fans. The footage that became promotional material proved to be a traumatic experience for Namajunas.

In April 2018, Conor McGregor attacked a bus carrying UFC fighters ahead of UFC 223 in Brooklyn, including rival Khabib Nurmagomedov. The incident left Michael Chiesa and Ray Borg injured.

Namajunas was not hurt physically during the incident, but she later described being “super shell-shocked.” At the time, her coach Trevor Wittman revealed she was avoiding public places and isolating from others.

Speaking about the incident in a Year of the Fighter segment on UFC Fight Pass, Namajunas said:

“It just took me back to when I was a kid, riding to school through bad neighborhoods on a bus and people throwing sh*t at our bus. And I’ve never been completely cornered like that. We were just sitting there, not in control. So what did I do in that moment? I said the Lord’s prayer again, and then it did make me feel a little bit better at that moment, and it got me through that tough moment." [H/t: MMA Fighting]

She added:

"And everything that was from my childhood, this is what I fought to get out of, and this is like back to stupid street sh*t that I don’t want to be around that any more. That’s what I fought my way out of... Arriving to the arena itself was hard. Super hard. Because I was super stressed out from the incident on the bus and going back to the same arena with the same elevator and then the noises of the bus kind of took me back to two days earlier. I was super shell-shocked from that. Super tense.

Conor McGregor's crypto project hits a wall

The REAL token, launched by Real World Gaming with Conor McGregor’s backing, failed to meet its $1 million minimum raise. Only $392,315 was collected during a 28-hour sealed-bid auction on April 5 and 6.

As a result, all 668 participants will receive full refunds. The auction offered 60 million tokens at a starting price of $0.06, targeting a fully diluted valuation of $120 million.

Despite the hype, the token reached just 11% of its $3.6 million goal. Market timing may have played a role, as the sale coincided with a steep crypto and stock market downturn. Memecoins have also been on a sharp decline, with the overall market falling below $44 billion.

