When Ryan Garcia was called out by fans for 'acting' during body shot challenge with Addison Rae and Dixie D'Amelio

Ryan Garcia once participated in a body shot challenge with American social media personalities Addison Rae and Dixie D'Amelio.

In September 2020, Garcia teamed up with the two TikTok sensations for his popular body shot challenge, but with a twist: this time, the 25-year-old boxer was the one taking the hits. Positioned against a wall and wearing a body pad, 'KingRy' endured the amateur strikes to his abdomen by Rae and D'Amelio.

However, it was seemingly evident that the former WBC interim lightweight champion pretended to be hurt and asked the influencers to stop the strikes.

Check out Ryan Garcia's video below:

Fans responded to Garcia's body shot challenge with a variety of reactions, alleging that he was feigning distress for dramatic effect.

One fan wrote:

"You just know he's acting lmao."

Another wrote:

"Man started moaning before the hit."

Check out some more reactions below:

"How fake do you want it to be? Him: YES"

"Ryan is a national treasure, pretending to be hurt by them. LOL"

"We all know girls can’t hit, he was obviously acting"

Credits: Ryan Garcia on YouTube

Garcia's body shot challenge has become a viral sensation across social media platforms, as he challenges participants to withstand his brutal body shots until they can no longer continue. He has previously engaged in this challenge with notable figures such as former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and the Paul brothers.

'KingRy' is poised to challenge WBC super lightweight champion Devin Haney in a 12-round bout scheduled for April 20 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

However, his recent behavior on social media has sparked curiosity regarding his mental well-being, intensifying doubts about his readiness for the fight.

What startling claims did Ryan Garcia make in his social media posts?

The combat sports community, including Devin Haney himself, is concerned that Ryan Garcia may be battling drug addiction, experiencing a mental health crisis, or potentially both.

In recent weeks, 'KingRy' has taken to social media to share a series of controversial posts. Among these, he alleged being taken into the woods of Bohemian Grove by the Illuminati. Garcia claimed that he had suffered a traumatic experience of being sexually assaulted at the age of two.

'KingRy' predicted an earthquake will cause widespread destruction in Las Vegas and Los Angeles on June 6. He also asserted the existence of extraterrestrial life, citing supposed evidence.

Additionally, Garcia claimed to have evidence implicating celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey and Tom Hanks in Jeffrey Epstein's scandal, along with numerous other peculiar assertions that have unsettled fans.