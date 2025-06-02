When Sean O'Malley named Henry Cejudo and others in his knockout wish list

Nearly five years ago, during an episode of the This Past Weekend podcast with Theo Von, Sean O'Malley shared a list of UFC fighters he would like to knock out.

Amid various topics discussed on the podcast, Von asked O'Malley whom he would choose to knock out if he had a full day to enjoy the hypothetical situation. In his response, 'Suga' revealed that he would love to face off against Cody Garbrandt, TJ Dillashaw, Dominick Cruz, and Henry Cejudo, saying:

"So, knock out Cody [Garbrandt] for breakfast, get my blood moving. I'd probably knock out TJ [Dillashaw] after that, just like a little branch. Then I'd knock out Dominick [Cruz], and then I'd Henry [Cejudo] in the face while he's shooting [takedowns]. So, I'd probably do just those four and then probably call out Conor [McGregor], just for fun."

Check out Sean O'Malley's comments below:

Although O'Malley has achieved notable victories over some of the top UFC bantamweight fighters, he has not clashed against the likes of Garbrandt, Dillashaw, Cruz, and Cejudo.

Henry Cejudo previews Merab Dvalishvili vs. Sean O'Malley 2

Sean O'Malley has received an immediate title shot and a rematch against Merab Dvalishvili after losing his bantamweight title at UFC 306. The two fighters are currently scheduled to headline the UFC 316 fight card this weekend.

In a discussion on the Pound 4 Pound podcast, Henry Cejudo analyzed the upcoming UFC bantamweight title matchup at UFC 316. Predicting that Dvalishvili will win against O'Malley, Cejudo said:

"Merab Dvalishvili, he's pretty much going to do the same thing. Level change, strike, level change, strike. Maybe give up the first round and bring in the takedowns. It's the same thing. The question is to me, could a guy like Sean O'Malley hit him to the body early, crack him to the face, and get rid of him?"

He added:

"He did hurt him to the body in the fifth, and that's an indicator that the body could be open, and I think if Merab starts getting hit to the body, he's going to really pivot the pace. I can see Merab Dvalishvili stopping him this time around, and just getting on top of him and ground and pounding him to a pulp."

Check out Henry Cejudo's comments below (2:52):

