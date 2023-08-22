When did Tyson Fury retire from boxing? What made him quit? Here's the story of his iconic comeback as heavyweight champion

Tyson Fury is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in boxing today. The WBC heavyweight champion is widely considered to be among the greatest pugilists of all time.

'The Gypsy King' remains undefeated as a professional, with 33 wins and one draw on his official record.

The fan-favorite boxer is undeniably a force to be reckoned with inside the squared circle. However, he has often been criticized in the past for recklessly announcing his retirement on social media, only to make an eventual return.

The first time Tyson Fury announced his retirement was in November 2013, after his fight against David Haye was canceled for a second time. However, Fury's retirement lasted merely a few months, and he was back in action against Joey Abell in February 2014.

'The Gypsy King' later went on to collect the IBF, WBO, and WBA titles by beating Wladimir Klitschko in 2015. Shortly after, the heavyweight world champion suffered from a mental health crisis and spent the next three years on the sidelines due to depression.

After making a valiant return against Sefer Seferi in August 2018, Tyson Fury beat Deontay Wilder thrice to consolidate his position as the world's top heavyweight boxer. In April 2022, Fury defeated Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium in front of 94,000 fans and announced his retirement once again.

Despite hanging up his gloves, Fury was rarely out of fight discussions. He came out of retirement yet again in August and booked a trilogy fight against Derek Chisora in December 2022. Fury beat Chisora via 10th-round TKO.

Boxing legend believes Tyson Fury close to walking away from boxing for good

Boxing great Carl Froch recently claimed that Tyson Fury may not be an active boxer for much longer.

After 'The Gypsy King's' last fight against Derek Chisora in December 2022, he shared an intense face-off with Oleksandr Usyk. This led many to speculate that a blockbuster Fury vs. Usyk heavyweight bout was in the works. However, due to financial problems, the bout failed to materialize.

While Saudi Arabia's Skill Challenge Promotions later accepted the challenge of making the fight happen, it seems Fury is a tough customer to negotiate with. It was recently announced that fans will have to wait much longer to see Fury fight Usyk.

According to Carl Froch, these are signs that Fury is ready to retire for good. In an interview with Betfred, he said:

"I think Tyson Fury has one eye on retirement. I think he’s had enough... If £100 million isn’t enough, then I don’t know when he’s going to stop. It's a frustrating time to be a boxing fan," (via dazn.com).

Tyson Fury is currently booked to face former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou on October 28 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.