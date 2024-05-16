When Tyson Fury took jibe at Lewis Hamilton over his tax affairs - "Up to £9 million last year"

Both Tyson Fury and Lewis Hamilton are big names in the United Kingdom and have achieved remarkable things in their respective sports. But that does not mean that the two athletes always see eye-to-eye on things.

Back in July 2021, Fury did an interview with 'The Daily Mail' [via Mirror.co.uk] where he shared that he felt under-appreciated by the public for his achievements inside the squared circle.

'The Gypsy King' went on tak a shot at Hamilton, saying that he paid his taxes unlike the Formula One driver.

"Unlike Lewis Hamilton, I live and pay taxes which went up to £9 million last year."

Fury's comments came after Hamilton was accused of not paying taxes in the UK.

Tyson Fury has had an incredible boxing career until this date. The 35-year-old has been competing as a professional boxer since December 2008. 'The Gypsy King' has remained undefeated throughout his career and has won 34 out of 35 fights, the remaining one being a draw.

During this impressive journey, Fury has defeated several big names in the sport like Derek Chisora, Wladimir Klitschko, Tom Schwarz, Otto Wallin, Deontay Wilder and Dillian Whyte.

Fury will now attempt to become the undisputed heavyweight champion as he will lock horns against Oleksandr Usyk on May 18. The fight will be held at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Tyson Fury mentions Lewis Hamilton while expressing his wish to receive an honor bigger than a knighthood

Football star Wayne Rooney once called for Tyson Fury to receive a knighthood for his achievements in the sport of boxing.

'The Gypsy King' did an interview with 'The Telegraph' where he shared that he was not too excited by the idea of receiving a knighthood. Fury argued that several individuals like Lewis Hamilton and Mo Farah had received the honor. Thus, he wanted something different and suggested King Charles to honor with the title of 'Emperor of the North of England'.

"A few sportspeople have it [a knighthood]. Sir Mo Farah, Sir Steve Redgrave, Sir Lewis Hamilton, Sir Andy Murray. Well if all them people have had it, then I'd like something that no one else has had, especially a sportsperson.I'm a normal man but a limited edition, so I'd like something different. Maybe King Charles could make me the Emperor of the North of England."