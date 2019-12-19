Where are they now? 5 forgotten UFC stars from 2010-2019

Shane Carwin was one of the UFC's top Heavyweights at the start of the decade

The past decade has seen the emergence of some of the greatest fighters in UFC history; incredibly, the likes of Conor McGregor, Amanda Nunes, Kamaru Usman and Khabib Nurmagomedov have all entered the Octagon for the first time since the dawning of 2010.

The eventful decade has also seen plenty of UFC fighters come and go – some with a bang, but some with more of a whimper. The following 5 fighters were once major UFC stars – and are no longer with the promotion as the decade comes to an end. Here’s a look at where they are now.

#1 Shane Carwin

Carwin famously fought Brock Lesnar for the UFC Heavyweight title in 2010

Hulking wrestler Shane Carwin debuted with the UFC in 2008 and quickly became recognised as one of the world’s most dangerous Heavyweights. He destroyed Christian Wellisch, Neil Wain and Gabriel Gonzaga before the end of the last decade, and as 2010 dawned he was in line for a UFC title shot.

At UFC 111 in March 2010, Carwin faced Frank Mir for the interim UFC Heavyweight title, and demolished the submission specialist in brutal fashion by TKO in the first round. That set up a unification match with champion Brock Lesnar, and although he had ‘The Beast Incarnate’ badly hurt during the first round, the second saw Carwin run out of steam, and Lesnar was able to secure a takedown and submit him with an arm triangle choke.

Injuries then sidelined the former NCAA Division II wrestling champion for a year, and when he returned, he took on Junior Dos Santos for another shot at the title. Carwin again came up short, this time by decision. Following this, he took more time off before coaching the 16th season of The Ultimate Fighter against rival Roy Nelson.

Unfortunately, the fight with Nelson never came to fruition due to Carwin suffering injuries to his knee and back. Never able to fully recover, in 2013 he announced his retirement from MMA. 2016 saw him announce a comeback, and he secured his release from the UFC in the hopes of fighting with Rizin or Bellator MMA – but injuries have curtailed those hopes, too.

At the time of writing, Carwin is 44 years old and is likely retired for good.

