Where does UFC commentator Joe Rogan live? 

UFC commentator and renowned podcast host Joe Rogan is a resident of Austin, Texas, as of mid-2020. In a late July episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the popular broadcaster revealed that overpopulation in Los Angeles, California was the primary motivator for his transfer to the Lone Star State.

Apparently, Rogan has moved as a precautionary measure amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in California. The MMA commentator previously said:

“Most of the time [overpopulation is] not a problem, but I think it’s a real issue when you look at the number of people that are catching COVID.”

Joe Rogan also revealed he was looking for a semblance of freedom. The podcaster said he wasn't in favor of some of California's regulations to combat the dreaded disease. Rogan, in particular, spoke out about the state's decision to lock down establishments.

“Somebody’s gotta step in and stop them from doing that,” Rogan said. “Lock down old people and sick people. Let regular people do whatever the f*** they want. You can’t just lock people’s freedom down for something that killed a small fraction of what you thought it was going to kill.”

Joe Rogan now lives in Texas.



Tonight he visited the Governor’s Mansion.



He may be a new resident but you can tell he fits right in.



⁦@joerogan⁩ pic.twitter.com/YwmCaF0z6b — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) November 6, 2020

Joe Rogan plans to open a comedy club in Texas

One of the reasons for Joe Rogan's iconic pop culture status today is his skill as a stand-up comic. During his time in California, Rogan frequented the Comedy Store in Los Angeles. It appears Rogan is reconnecting with his roots as he reportedly plans to establish a comedy bar in his new home state.

Austin-based publication Astonia.com reported that Rogan had purchased a venue in Texas with the intention of turning it into his own comedy club. The multi-million-dollar podcaster has reportedly acquired the One World Theatre in Austin.

Shortly after he departed from California, Rogan had fellow comedian Joey Diaz as a guest on his show. At one point, Diaz asked Rogan if he intends to open up a comedy club in Texas. In response, Rogan said:

"Most likely I'm going to do a comedy club (in Austin). It'll be fun for all of us."

For lightning fast updates on UFC 265, Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley and more, follow our FB page!

Edited by Avinash Tewari