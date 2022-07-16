Which characters from ‘The Boys’ are these UFC fighters?

The UFC is stacked with a whole bunch of fighters who possess unique and differing personalities. It is through these traits that we come to love or hate various UFC fighters.

Much like in the Amazon TV show The Boys, where superheroes are shown with tones of gray as opposed to black and white, we develop a nuanced perspective about them.

We’ve curated the perfect list for you to see which characters from ‘The Boys’ resemble these UFC fighters.

#10. 'Stormfront' - Ronda Rousey

'Stormfront' was one of the strongest female superheroes and a member of The Seven. Her powers included incredible amounts of strength and the use of electricity to devastating effects. Amongst her many strengths, she was impervious to laser blasts from The Homelander.

Like Stormfront, Ronda Rousey too was one of the most dominant female UFC fighters of her time. Not only did she have brute strength, but she was also vicious in her attacks. Both Stormfront and Rousey's reigns came to an end due to them underestimating their opponents.

#9. ‘The Deep’ - Paulo Costa

Paulo Costa is amongst one of the most dangerous middleweight fighters in the UFC. Just like The Deep, he is incredibly capable of putting down immense amounts of hurt on his opponents.

However, ‘The Deep’ is at his prime in an aqua environment and once taken out of it, he can find himself in a world of trouble. Similarly, despite Costa’s vicious skills, he found himself outside his comfort zone with Israel Adesanaya at UFC 253. In moments like these, Costa ends up having an extremely tough time trying to shine and ends up losing.

#8. ‘Starlight’ - Rose Namajunas

Starlight proves herself to be one of the most promising superheroes from The Boys. Drawing on her powers from electricity, she can cause quite the havoc when the time comes. Rose Namajunas is similar in this fashion, she draws her main source of power from her confidence that allows her to beat opponents in the UFC.

But when ‘Starlight’ cannot access the electric source of her powers, she is faced with a massive hurdle. Namajunas too had a similar situation when she couldn’t tap into her confidence while fighting Carla Esparza, something that cost her the title.

#7. ‘Black Noir’ - Jared Cannonier

One of the most hardcore characters from The Boys is Black Noir. His stoic demeanor and imperviousness to pain makes him the perfect fit for Jared Cannonier. Both can inflict tremendous damage on the enemy and are men of few words.

Both Black Noir and Cannonier seem unstoppable until their opponents realize the chink in their armor. In the case of Black Noir, it is a nut allergy, and in the case of Cannonier, it is lack of speed and takedown defense capabilities.

#6. ‘The Female’ - Amanda Nunes

Ripping the enemy’s face off and invoking sheer terror is the best way to compare The Female to Amanda Nunes. Mirroring each other’s entry, The Female came with a bang and became a major disruption for The Seven.

Similarly, Nunes took the UFC women's bantamweight division by storm when she brutally beat Meisha Tate to win the title. Like The Female, who can recover from life-ending injuries, Nunes possesses a similar ability to take the biggest blows and keep moving forward with an unstoppable fight game.

#5. ‘Victoria’ - Julianna Pena

When Vic gets angry she uses her power to make people’s heads explode, but is otherwise calm and composed. She remains hidden in plain sight, which is what makes her even scarier.

Julianna Pena is no different, seen as a generally calm and unprovoked fighter. Pena conveys the look of a person with a simmering rage waiting to be unleashed. Even during the UFC 269 weigh-ins before her fight against Nunes, she held a straight face and steely eyes. Come fight night, she shocked the world by putting Nunes in a rear-naked choke and winning the title.

#4. ‘Queen Meave’ - Valentina Shevchenko

Graceful, elegant and can break every bone in your body, we’re talking about Valentina Shevchenko. Much like her character comparison, Queen Meave, both women are at the pinnacle of their success. Queen Meave is in many ways the best of the female superheroes, and Shevchenko is the pound-for-pound number one female UFC fighter.

Queen Meave can find herself in challenging situations but knows how to fight her way out like a warrior. Shevchenko too found herself in a fix against Taila Santos at UFC 275, but managed to use her experience and skills to defend her throne.

#3. ‘Soldier Boy’ - Francis Ngannou

Soldier Boy is an experienced and hardened superhero who has come to join forces against The Seven. His boundless strength and history of wiping out his enemies makes him similar to Francis Ngannou. Just like Soldier Boy, who is now working against The Seven, Ngannou has recently begun to actively challenge the authority of the UFC.

Soldier Boy, whose scary powers have worried Homelander seem similar to the situation where Ngannou possess a grave threat to Jon Jones. Both Soldier Boy and 'The Predator' have had an origin based on a lot of trauma, something that has shaped them both.

#2. ‘A-Train’ - Conor McGregor

A-Train is one of the most intense characters in The Boys, who’s superpower is his lightning fast speed. However as the show progresses, he becomes a victim of his own fame, because A-Train believes that if he isn’t getting faster he will perish, and thus keeps pushing himself.

Conor McGregor is fairly similar, with a skill in the octagon only a handful have ever matched up to. McGregor is known for pushing the limits even to his own detriment, because he too believes that if he isn’t the most exciting name in the UFC, he could lose relevance. Also, they both suffered brutal leg break injuries.

#1. ‘The Homelander’ - Jon Jones

The Homelander is the most complex character in The Boys. He is the strongest superhero and was initially seen as a people’s favorite. But over the course of his time in The Seven, he is corrupted by his limitless powers and has become a villain.

Like The Homelander, Jon Jones too is arguably one of the greatest UFC fighters of all time, but his fame has found him in highly questionable situations. Just as The Homelander views Soldier Boy as a threat, Jones possibly views Ngannou or Stipe Miocic as a threat at the heavyweight division.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far