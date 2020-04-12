Who'll be the next face for the UFC, after Dana White

Dana White's been through it all, when will he say enough is enough

Eventually Dana will no longer head the UFC, who may replace him

The Crown Jewel, The UFC PI

Ok, so we get it. There's no action anytime soon. But the clock still ticks. Despite all the success he's achieved especially since selling the company, you have to wonder if Dana White wishes he would have walked away like the Fertittas when he had the chance.

Dana's always been a bit contemptuous with the press at times, but the way it's been recently is a new ballgame. He's ranted on the press, and looked to call out certain media members at times. What he dealt with in the failed lead-up to UFC 249 was the mainstream members. Not just those who have to walk a fine line with him covering the sport and usually have to worry about repercussions.

Now it's not the 1st time he's dealt with them. Thanks in part to Conor McGregor and Jon Jones frequently ending up on the wrong side of the law. He dealt with them during Conor - Floyd; the $4.2 billion sale, and so on.

What made this time so different were the "media sharks" swimming near him were investigative journalists from The Washington Post, and The New York Times. Those guys are just as relentless as Dana is. It made so much waves that politicians got involved in the company's business. That hasn't been the case since George Pataki, Bob Reilly, John McCain and others tried to kill the sport. That however, is prologue.

Daniel Cormier has said about White, "he's going to be here for a long time". Well, maybe. Maybe after this forced hiatus he decides life is a lot less stressful away from the game. Maybe he's sitting revving his engines to kick things off again. No one truly knows what goes on in the mind of Dana White. Sometimes, not even Dana. It may not even be his choice. Perhaps the heads of Endeavor, ESPN, and Disney decide it's time to make a change at the top. Nobody knows. Nothing is certain in life except death and taxes.

So if the move was made who gets hoisted upon the UFC's throne? Ten names come quickly to mind. And in NO PARTICULAR ORDER here they are:

Sean Shelby and Mick Maynard: when a company looks for their next leader they normally hire from within. Either of the batman and robin match making duo could slide right in. They know the ins and outs and it could be a seamless transition. The other could pull double duty until another match maker is brought into the fold. Which leads to the next name.

Miesha Tate: "Cupcake" is ONE Championship's VP. She's been a broadcaster in the past and has climbed the ladder in and out of the cage of 3 organizations. Plus, attitude-wise she's the polar opposite of Dana. Something the big company may want to look for in their next leader.

Dan Henderson: Ok, you must admit it might be fun to see if when a fighter gets out of line he drops an "H-Bomb" on them. Although as an icon his name carries some weight. Especially if the powers that be just want a face while they call the shots.

Advertisement

Forrest Griffin: He's a massive brand ambassador for the UFC and already has a huge work load. Yes this would be quadrupling it, but it's a role the happy go lucky ex-fighter would shine in.

Bas Rutten and Brian Stann: There are very few people that have accomplished everything these 2 have before fighting, in their careers, and post fighting. Both have every persons respect in MMA circles. They are both solid leaders and would make outstanding generals, because they both thrive in being in control in chaos. Providing they wanted to deal with all that comes with the job.

GSP: Talk about respect. The GOAT has it. Hey; guy's still try to call him out. Plus you must admit, it would be fun listening to that Canadian accent all the time. But in all seriousness; his business sense is second to none. He's partners in businesses that flourish financially. Another key ingredient in finding a leader.

Michael Bisping: How do you not think of "The Count". At a presser he gets asked a ridiculous question and he gives a smartass answer. Then again, he's having way too much fun just broadcasting. Which brings us back around to number

Daniel Cormier: DC would be the best pick. He really would. However, he's someone that spends a lot of time with his 2 kids and coaches his son's wrestling team, aside from broadcasting and hosting. Adding all the pressures as well as the time it takes to be a successful company head is a price that may be too high for the future Hall Of Famer.

So there's 10 probables. It might be one of them. It might not be. It's something we'll all just have to sit back and wait to find out.