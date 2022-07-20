"Who gets paid for the advertising of that trial?" - Joe Rogan on Johnny Depp-Amber Heard courtroom broadcast

Joe Rogan and Hollywood actor Zachary Levi have questioned the amount of money involved in advertising throughout the Amber Heard and Johnny Depp defamation trial.

On the latest episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, the 54-year-old Rogan welcomed actor Zachary Levi. The pair briefly discussed the Depp vs. Heard trial that ran from April 11 to June 1. The trial was livestreamed on YouTube as well as various other news sources and dominated the media for the months it ran.

The UFC color commentator was curious to know who was being paid by the advertisers during the trial and the amount of money being made from reactions to the event on YouTube:

"Who gets paid for the advertising of that trial? There must have been a lot of it. A lot of it was available on YouTube. Everybody wanted to know what everyone else thought of it. The trial was a perfect thing to have a reaction video to."

Johnny Depp was successful in proving that Amber Heard defamed him. The jury voted in Depp's favor with all three of his claims against Heard for a biopic she wrote in 2018 claiming the 59-year-old had domestically abused her.

Depp was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages.

Watch Joe Rogan and Zachary Levi discuss the trial here:

Joe Rogan's reaction to Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial verdict

The world appeared to pause for a moment when the verdict of Depp vs. Heard was read by the jury on June 1. The trial dominated mainstream media for months and was finally over as Ms. Heard was found guilty of defamation in all three cases Depp had accused her of.

Rogan, who covered the trial extensively on his podcast on multiple occasions, reacted to the verdict while appearing on Andrew Schulz's FLAGRANT.

The UFC color commentator ultimately believes the result of the trial is the right one as it reflects the "truth":

"Well, I think it was probably good for all people who believe in the truth and the problem is, there's like this boys versus girls narrative that I think we all get into all these things, you know, and there's a lot of guys who wanted a guy to win one of these things... Like someone said that the verdict is bad for women, I'm like, that's crazy! It's just not good to do s**t like that."

Catch Joe Rogan's reaction to the trial here:

