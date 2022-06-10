Watch: Joe Rogan claims Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard verdict was good for all people who believe in truth

American podcaster and UFC commentator Joe Rogan provided his take on the sensational Johnny Depp versus Amber Heard trial verdict.

Rogan appeared on FLAGRANT's recent podcast with comedian Andrew Cameron Schulz. The duo spoke on various subjects, including the celebrity trial, which ended in Johnny Depp winning $15 million in his defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard.

Joe Rogan provides his take on the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard defamation verdict

Rogan made an appearance on FLAGRANT's latest three-and-a-half-hour-long podcast, speaking about various topics ranging from conspiracy theories to Rogan having dinner with alien expert Bob Lazar. In the midst of discussing these topics, the conversation shifted to Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's trial.

At the 28th minute-mark of the podcast, Akaash Singh asked the UFC commentator for his opinion on the celebrity trial verdict. Rogan claimed the verdict was a "good thing" for anyone who believes in the truth.

"Well, I think it was probably good for all people who believe in the truth and the problem is, there's like this boys versus girls narrative that I think we all get into all these things, you know, and there's a lot of guys who wanted a guy to win one of these things."

He continued with his address, stating that it is an awful thing if a person tries to incriminate someone else by lying and changing the reality. Joe Rogan then shed light on people saying the verdict was bad for women:

"Like someone said that the verdict is bad for women, I'm like, that's crazy! It's just not good to do s**t like that."

Timestamp: 00:28:21

Akaash Singh then asked Rogan whether he believed in the statements made by both celebrities. The latter stated that he was unsure:

"I don't know. I could... I... you know, you watch the trial and you form your own opinions. Unless you're there, unless there's a direct evidence and other than the evidence of like the conversations they had that they were both recording, which is wild!"

The duo soon moved on to talking about other subject matters.

Fans react to Joe Rogan's opinions on the verdict

The YouTube comment section was buzzing with fan reactions. Some fans pointed out Amber Heard's manipulative behavior in recording and documenting her interactions with him and her friends.

Others applauded his neutral stance, agreeing that this case was not about the two genders, but the abuser and victim.

Fans reacting to Joe Rogan's take on Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard verdict (Images via FLAGRANT CLIPS/YouTube)

Aside from Joe Rogan, several personalities in the streaming world have provided their take on the verdict. Zack "Asmongold" was one of the more popular Twitch streamers who, alongside his fans, celebrated Johnny Depp winning the six-week-long trial earlier this month.

