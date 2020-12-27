Who did Logan Paul vote for? The political views of Floyd Mayweather's next opponent

The logic behind Logan Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather Jr. is quite simple.

Two excellent trash talkers and successful entertainers decide to compete in an exhibition boxing match, with neither individual risking a blemish to their professional boxing records.

Additionally, the political undertones to this fight simply cannot be overstated. Both Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather are known for being quite vocal about politics, and the consensus is that they could utilize the buzz generated through political statements to promote their fight. So, without further ado, let’s dive into that.

Logan Paul's political views are largely unknown

Did Logan Paul vote for Donald Trump or Joe Biden in the 2020 US Presidential elections?

As per Logan Paul’s political discussions on his Impaulsive podcast, many believe that Paul appears to be a centrist when it comes to political views. In simple terms, he hasn’t gone all-in with his support for either President Donald Trump or President-elect Joe Biden. Logan Paul has been politically ambiguous.

His younger brother Jake Paul had previously suggested that he himself had voted for President Donald Trump to help the latter secure a second term as POTUS. Logan had lightheartedly responded to Jake’s insinuation.

On one hand, people who held political beliefs other than Jake criticized the Paul brothers for their support for President Trump. On the other hand, supporters of President Donald Trump offered words of encouragement and praise to the Paul brothers for supporting President Trump.

In episode 231 of the Impaulsive podcast titled "Dear Mr. President", Logan Paul and his best friend Mike Majlak explained the importance of adapting to whatever environment one finds oneself in.

Advertisement

Paul suggested that regardless of who wins the POTUS elections, we must respect them. Furthermore, Logan Paul has also spoken about potentially running for President in the future, and he’s quite confident that he not only would he become President but also a very successful one.

On several editions of his Impaulsive podcast – which you can check out right HERE – Logan Paul has extensively spoken on important social issues such as equality, respect, anti-racism campaigns, etc.

Nevertheless, based on Logan Paul’s politically ambiguous assertions in the public domain, millions of his fans are still unsure about whom he has voted for.