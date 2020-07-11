Who is next for Colby Covington?

Covington hasn't been in the octagon since his loss to Usman at UFC 245

The Welterweight division is stacked with some of the greatest talents in UFC at the moment. And Colby Covington is certainly one of the top fighters in the division despite the loss in his last fight against Kamaru Usman

Colby Covington fought The Nigerian Nightmare for the welterweight title at UFC 245. Going into the fight, it was believed that Covington might be the one to stop the winning streak of Kamaru Usman. Though he came very close, Usman got his hands raised in the end.

Ever since that loss, Colby Covington has been campaigning for another shot at the Welterweight title. But he might be one or two wins away from another title shot. So who does he fight next?

Colby Covington vs Tyron Woodley makes the most sense

Even though Colby Covington has been in UFC for a meaningful period there are many fresh matchups for him in the welterweight division. And the biggest fight for him in the division will have to be Tyron Woodley.

Covington and Woodley have one of the biggest rivalries in the division. However, this fight has not been made yet for many reasons. However, this might be a good time to make this fight as both Covington and Woodley are coming off a loss.

Even if Woodley is coming from two big losses against Usman and Burns, he is still one of the top fighters in the division. Covington wants to get back into the octagon and the fight against Woodley makes sense.

Woodley would be looking to bounce back after two tough losses to Usman and Burns

Besides Tyron Woodley, Leon Edwards can also be a great matchup for Colby Covington. Even though Edwards is on an impressive winning streak, he is not someone who is going to get the title shot next.

UFC will grant Gilbert Burns a title shot once he is good to go. Meanwhile, if Edwards can get a win over the former interim champion, who came very close to beating Usman, then he will get the attention of the UFC and the fans.

Colby Covington is one of the very few fighters in the division who can match Kamaru Usman's skillsets when it comes to wrestling. He has incredible cardio and good striking skills. If he gets a rematch against Usman, it won't be surprising to see Covington get his hands raised.