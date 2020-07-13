Who is Next For Jorge Masvidal After UFC 251? (Opinion)

Should Jorge Masvidal fight Colby Covington or Leon Edwards next following UFC 251?

Kamaru Usman beat Jorge Masvidal via unanimous decision.

Jorge Masvidal fought Kamaru Usman for the UFC welterweight title at UFC 251. Usman dominated the contest on the ground and did enough to win the fight via unanimous decision.

With that win, Kamaru Usman has defeated everyone in the top 5 rankings except Gilbert Burns. And it can be expected that Usman will defend his title against Gilbert Burns next. But who is next for Jorge Masvidal?

The BMF has made his intentions clear after the loss at UFC 251. He wants to gather a couple of wins before he fights for the title again. And this is where things get interesting. Even though Masvidal lost the fight, he is still one of the biggest names in the Welterweight division. His next fight is going to be as big as this one if not bigger.

All Masvidal needs is the perfect dance partner and it has to be Leon Edwards. The majority of the fans will want to see the Masvidal vs Covington fight and for good reasons. Masvidal did a good job against Usman's wrestling, which makes the Covington fight even more competitive. But that's probably the biggest fight in the Welterweight division.

It does not make sense to make that fight when both Covington and Masvidal are coming off a loss. That bout for the Welterweight championship would have been one of the biggest fights in UFC history.

Besides that, Colby Covington vs Tyron Woodley is a huge fight that never came to fruition and it needs to happen next.

Leon Edwards is not getting the next title shot and Masvidal will be the biggest fight he can get at the moment. The backstage brawl between Masvidal and Edwards is the perfect storyline to build the fight on.

Leon Edwards would be eager to fight Jorge Masvidal to avenge the beating Gambred put on him backstage in Manchester.

Jorge Masvidal needs a big win to get back into the title picture and what better way to do it than beat Leon Edwards who is on an eight-fight win streak.

Jorge Masvidal showed up on short notice and fought his heart out against one of the most dominant champions in UFC history. It is needless to say that fans will be eagerly waiting for Masvidal to bounce back.