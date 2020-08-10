Tyron Woodley hasn't had success in his last two fights inside the octagon. Woodley dropped the UFC Welterweight Championship belt to Kamaru Usman at UFC 235. Usman dominated Woodley throughout the five rounds and picked up an impressive unanimous decision victory over one of the most dominant Welterweight Champion of all time, Tyron Woodley.

Woodley made his anticipated return at UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs Burns. However, it did not turn out the way Woodley would have planned. Burns dominated Woodley and humbled the former Champion. He picked up an impeccable victory over Tyron Woodley and is currently ranked #1 in the UFC Welterweight rankings.

Is Tyron Woodley vs Stephen Thompson trilogy bout in works?

UFC Fight Night: Woodley v Burns

Tyron Woodley is currently ranked #5 in the UFC Welterweight rankings. He sits above Stephen Thompson, who picked up an impressive victory over Vicente Luque in his last fight.

Colby Covington has called out Tyron Woodley in the past. Both the fighters have had a lot of back and forth on social media. However, it's unlikely that Colby Covington will fight Tyron Woodley next. Covington has interesting options ahead of him in the form of Gilbert Burns, Jorge Masvidal, Leon Edwards, or even a rematch with Kamaru Usman for the UFC Welterweight Championship.

UFC could be looking at a trilogy bout between Stephen Thompson and Tyron Woodley considering Thompson is coming off a victory and will look to fight someone from the top 5 of the division. However, Thompson could also be looking at a rematch against Jorge Masvidal.

Stephen Thompson and Tyron Woodley were part of one of the most entertaining title fight of the decade when both these fighters locked horns at UFC 205. The fight ended with a majority draw. However, Woodley won the rematch via majority decision at UFC 209.

Another interesting option ahead of Tyron Woodley is Damien Maia. Maia is currently ranked #7 in the UFC Welterweight rankings. Maia was on a three-fight win streak before losing to Gilbert Burns via TKO in the first round.

Damien Maia and Tyron Woodley have faced each other in the past. Both the fighters locked horns at UFC 214. After big wins over Gunnar Nelson, Carlos Condit, and Jorge Masvidal, Damian Maia challenged Tyron Woodley for the UFC Welterweight Championship. Maia came into the fight with a seven-fight win streak, relying mostly on his impeccable grappling skills. However, Woodley upset Maia after he picked up an impressive unanimous decision win to defend the Welterweight gold.

he claims everything! so tired of this hemorrhoid https://t.co/Jt3N5R8f3z — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) July 16, 2020

There are a lot of options for Tyron Woodley going forward. UFC could also be looking at finally making Colby Covington vs Tyron Woodley. Interestingly enough, Stephen Thompson trilogy fight and the rematch with Damien Maia also make sense.