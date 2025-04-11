Who's fighting on the UFC card tonight, April 12, 2025? Know your UFC 314 main and prelim card fighters, records, and highlights

The UFC is all set to return to Miami for a star-studded event, featuring a legendary former champion going up against a dangerous rising star for UFC championship gold. Additionally, the event's co-headlining match marks a similar fight between the old school and the new generation, as lightweight contenders clash against one another.

The UFC 314 event will be headlined by ex-UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes. Volkanovski, who many behold as a mixed martial arts great, is currently on a two-fight losing streak. 'The Great's' most recent fight witnessed him get knocked out by Ilia Topuria in early 2024.

Volkanovski has vowed to make a triumphant comeback and reclaim the featherweight title vacated by Topuria. However, to do that, he'll have to beat the dangerous Diego Lopes. Brazil's Lopes, who trains in and also represents Mexico, has racked up five consecutive victories and is viewed by many as one of the most skilled fighters at 145 pounds.

In addition, the UFC 314 co-headliner has former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler clashing against former Cage Warriors featherweight champion Paddy 'The Baddy' Pimblett. Some believe the crafty old guard in Chandler would prove to be too much for the new generation's Pimblett, whereas others foresee Pimblett's youth enabling him to get the better of 'Iron.'

The much-awaited event also features other fighters like Yair Rodriguez, Dominick Reyes, Dan Ige, Jim Miller, and more. We'll now look at the main card, preliminary card, and early preliminary card fighters competing at UFC 314, which will take place at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on April 12, 2025.

UFC card tonight: UFC 314 main card fighters

The main card matches and fighters for UFC 314 are as follows:

Main card

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes (UFC featherweight title)

Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett (lightweight)

Yair Rodriguez vs. Patrício 'Pitbull' Freire (featherweight)

Bryce Mitchell vs. Jean Silva (featherweight)

Nikita Krylov vs. Dominick Reyes (light heavyweight)

Alexander Volkanovski (MMA record: 26-4)

Alexander Volkanovski has consistently maintained that he's on a mission to become the featherweight champion again and showcase the martial arts dominance that'd made him a force to be reckoned with in the UFC.

A win over Diego Lopes would not only help Volkanovski reclaim the featherweight belt but also mark his return to the win column after back-to-back stoppage losses.

Diego Lopes (26-6)

Diego Lopes has been on a roll in the UFC and is often hailed for being one of the most well-rounded combatants in the UFC featherweight division. He's ascended to the upper echelons of the division in a relatively short period of time, and a win over a legend like Alexander Volkanovski would massively boost his stardom and earn him his maiden UFC world championship.

Michael Chandler (23-9)

Michael Chandler is currently on a two-fight losing streak. The American has gained a reputation for having an exciting, albeit high-risk, style of fighting.

'Iron' last faced former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira in a rematch and was outpointed by 'Do Bronx.' He's now looking to return to his winning ways and work his way to UFC lightweight gold, for which he'd first have to beat Paddy Pimblett.

Paddy Pimblett (22-3)

Paddy 'The Baddy' Pimblett has long been considered a star in the UK MMA scene. The Liverpudlian lost a few fights outside the UFC but has managed to remain unbeaten since joining the organization.

A win over an MMA legend like Michael Chandler would provide a significant impetus to Pimblett in his quest to become the UFC lightweight champion.

Yair Rodriguez (19-5, 1 No Contest)

Yair Rodriguez is on a two-fight losing streak. 'El Pantera' last competed in a rematch against Brian Ortega in 2024, losing via submission.

Rodriguez was notably involved in an intense verbal altercation with Diego Lopes at the UFC 314 pre-fight press conference, and some believe their feud could culminate in a grudge match soon. However, he'll first have to win his upcoming fight at UFC 314.

Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire (36-7)

Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire is a former Bellator featherweight and lightweight champion. The Brazilian is considered to be an MMA legend and is all set to make his long-awaited UFC debut.

Freire is coming off a TKO win over Jeremy Kennedy and faces a tough test in Yair Rodriguez in his very first UFC fight.

Bryce Mitchell (17-2)

Bryce Mitchell is 2-2 in his past four octagon appearances. The American fighter has been engaged in a bitter feud against his UFC 314 opponent, Jean Silva.

Mitchell is coming off a knockout win over Kron Gracie and has been on a quest to ascend to the top of the featherweight division. Nevertheless, standing in 'Thug Nasty's' way is another dangerous finisher, his archrival Jean Silva.

Jean Silva (15-2)

Brazil's Jean Silva represents the Fighting Nerds gym and has been wreaking havoc in the UFC, cementing himself as a threat to any fighter and a dangerous contender in the featherweight division.

A win in his grudge match against Bryce Mitchell would boost Silva's star power, given the hype around the fight courtesy of their heated rivalry.

Nikita Krylov (30-9)

Nikita Krylov is on a three-fight win streak and is coming off a submission victory over Ryan Spann.

Krylov has long been attempting to work his way into the title picture but has been held back by his fair share of setbacks in the UFC thus far. However, his current win streak, coupled with a win over a former title challenger like his next opponent, Dominick Reyes, would surely help him ascend the ranks.

Dominick Reyes (14-4)

Dominick Reyes is a former UFC light heavyweight title challenger who some believe deserved a points victory in his much-discussed showdown against Jon Jones.

Well, Reyes lost three more fights after getting outpointed by Jones. He has also overcome health issues and has since secured two consecutive wins, last knocking out Anthony Smith. He is looking to beat Nikita Krylov next.

UFC card tonight: UFC 314 preliminary card fighters

The preliminary card matches and fighters for UFC 314 are as follows:

Preliminary card

Dan Ige vs. Sean Woodson (featherweight)

Yan Xiaonan vs. Virna Jandiroba (women's strawweight)

Jim Miller vs. Chase Hooper (lightweight)

Darren Elkins vs. Julian Erosa (featherweight)

Dan Ige (18-9)

Dan Ige is on a two-fight losing streak, with his most recent fight being a unanimous decision defeat against the undefeated Lerone Murphy. Ige has long been viewed as a tough matchup for anyone and would be eager to get back to his winning ways when he takes on Sean Woodson this weekend.

Sean Woodson (13-1, 1 draw)

Sean Woodson is coming off a TKO victory against Fernando Padilla in 2024. Woodson has lost just once in his professional MMA career and has gone from strength to strength in his recent octagon outings. He'll take on Dan Ige at UFC 314, a win over whom would hugely boost his standing in the featherweight division.

Yan Xiaonan (19-4, 1 No Contest)

After getting outpointed by UFC women's strawweight champion Zhang Weili at UFC 300 in April 2024, Yan Xiaonan returned to her winning ways by outpointing Tabatha Ricci late last year. Xiaonan is booked to take on Virna Jandiroba next and will be eager to notch another win as she looks to earn another shot at the title.

Virna Jandiroba (21-3)

Presently, Virna Jandiroba has considerable momentum on her side. The Brazilian women's strawweight combatant is on a four-fight win streak. Needless to say, a win over Yan Xiaonan would add to her momentum. Given Xiaonan's status as a former title challenger, it would tremendously boost Jandiroba's profile in the division.

Jim Miller (38-18, 1 No Contest)

The veteran Jim Miller is coming off a submission victory against Damon Jackson in 2024. Miller now faces another tough opponent in the form of the significantly younger Chase Hooper, who's viewed as a rising star in the lightweight division.

Chase Hooper (15-3, 1 draw)

Chase Hooper is on a four-fight win streak and has earned considerable praise for showcasing improvements to his MMA arsenal in his recent octagon appearances. He last submitted veteran fighter Clay Guida. A victory over a legend like Jim Miller would most definitely benefit Hooper as he looks to climb the food chain in the lightweight division.

Darren Elkins (29-11)

Darren Elkins is held as a true veteran of the sport. Known for his toughness, 'The Damage' is coming off a unanimous decision victory against Daniel Pineda in 2024. He has won his last two fights and will be looking to continue his winning ways against Julian Erosa at UFC 314.

Julian Erosa (30-11)

Julian Erosa is another veteran fighter who's won his last two fights. Erosa is coming off a submission win over Christian Rodriguez in 2024 and faces a tough challenger in Darren Elkins next.

UFC card tonight: UFC 314 early preliminary card fighters

The early preliminary card matches and fighters for UFC 314 are as follows:

Early preliminary card

Sedriques Dumas vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (middleweight)

Su Mudaerji vs. Mitch Raposo (flyweight)

Tresean Gore vs. Marco Tulio (middleweight)

Nora Cornolle vs. Hailey Cowan (catchweight)

Sedriques Dumas (10-2)

Sedriques Dumas is coming off a unanimous decision victory against Denis Tiuliulin in 2024. Dumas has faced a couple of setbacks inside the octagon but is still viewed as a talented fighter who could make waves in the UFC. He faces a dangerous challenge in Michal Oleksiejczuk at UFC 314.

Michal Oleksiejczuk (19-9, 1 No Contest)

Michal Oleksiejczuk has lately had a tough time inside the octagon. He's currently on a three-fight losing streak. The Polish fighter's most recent fight saw him get outpointed by Shara Magomedov. He'll be looking to snap his losing streak and make a statement against Sedriques Dumas this weekend.

Su Mudaerji (16-7)

Su Mudaerji is currently on a three-fight losing streak. The flyweight fighter is believed to be in a position where a win is crucial for him to secure his position in the UFC flyweight division. He'll take on Mitch Raposo next.

Mitch Raposo (9-2)

Mitch Raposo is coming off a points defeat against Andre Lima and will be looking to return to the win column by getting the better of Su Mudaerji in their flyweight clash at UFC 314.

Tresean Gore (5-2)

Tresean Gore is fresh off a submission victory against Antonio Trocoli and is believed to have considerably improved as of late in his young MMA career. Gore would be looking to continue his rise in the middleweight division by beating Marco Tulio at UFC 314.

Marco Tulio (13-1)

Marco Tulio is fresh off a stoppage victory against Ihor Potieria, whom he bested earlier this year. Tulio faces a tough test in Tresean Gore but has indicated that he's confident about his chances in their UFC 314 showdown.

Nora Cornolle (8-2)

Muay Thai savant Nora Cornolle is coming off a points defeat in her rematch against Jacqueline Cavalcanti. Cornolle missed weight for her scheduled bantamweight bout ahead of UFC 314. She weighed in at 137.5 pounds for her clash against Hailey Cowan, who subsequently agreed to fight her at catchweight.

Hailey Cowan (7-3)

Hailey Cowan is coming off a points defeat against Jamey-Lyn Horth. Cowan will be looking to regain lost momentum by returning to the win column when she takes on Nora Cornolle at UFC 314.

