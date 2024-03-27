Who is Sage Steele? Everything you need to know about interviewer going viral for calling Dana White 'Joe Rogan'

Sage Steele was the latest podcast host to sit down with UFC President and CEO Dana White as he continues his interview tour. The interview went viral as the host mistook her guest for Joe Rogan, who works as the color commentator for the promotion.

Steele has been a fixture in the sports media world since receiving her bachelor's of science degree in sports communication from Indiana University Bloomington in 1995. Upon graduating, she was a news producer and reporter for CBS's affiliate in South Bend, Indiana until 1997 before moving to their affiliate in Indianapolis, Indiana for one year.

Between 1998 and 2001, she worked for ABC's affiliate in Tampa, Florida before joining Comcast SportsNet's Bethesda, Maryland affiliate for six years. Steele received the biggest opportunity of her career in 2007, as she was hired by sports media titan ESPN, where she gained national recognition working on shows such as SportsCenter and NBA Countdown.

She was suspended without pay in 2021 after making controversial comments on Uncut with Jay Cutler. Steele filed a lawsuit the following year and parted ways with the network in 2023 after settling for an undisclosed amount.

How did Dana White react to Sage Steele calling him Joe Rogan?

Dana White recently sat down with Sage Steele for an interview where they discussed varying topics. Over an hour into the interview, however, she mistook the UFC President and CEO for promotional color commentator Joe Rogan, asking:

"What's Joe Rogan's dream?"

White, seemingly confused, repeated the question, leading Steele to correct herself. The promotional frontman responded:

"Did you just think I was Joe Rogan? She just called me f**king Joe Rogan. You thought I was f**king Joe Rogan? I was bald before Joe was ever bald."

White added:

"I will be walking down the street and people will say, 'Oh my, can I get a picture with you?' and I'm like, 'Yeah.' They go, 'I love your podcast, I watch every one of them.' They think they just took a f**king picture with Joe Rogan."

Check out the interaction between Dana White and Sage Steele below (starting at the 1:19:14 mark):

White noted that he does not correct people who mistake him for Rogan in public, while adding that he has also been mistaken for actor Howie Mandel. Despite the awkwardness of the situation, the UFC President made light of the situation, laughing off Steele's blunder.