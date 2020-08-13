After receiving a ton of criticism for his fight against Israel Adesanya, Yoel Romero was supposed to take on Uriah Hall in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Edgar vs Munhoz. It was a crucial fight for Yoel Romero.

Yoel Romero has fought for the middleweight title on multiple occasions. However, he has not claimed the UFC gold yet. Even though he looks like a superman Yoel Romero is at the final stage of his career. And he needs to stack up some highly impressive victories in order to get another shot at the UFC middleweight title.

The fight against Uriah Hall presented Yoel Romero with the opportunity to get back to the winning column. Unfortunately, Yoel Romero is out of the fight against Uriah Hall due to injury. And that leaves the co-main event of this long-awaited card in jeopardy.

After an inconsistent UFC career, Uriah Hall seems to achieve his true potential. He has the momentum in his favor with victories over Antonio Carlos Jr and Bevon Lewis. And Uriah Hall would love to continue his winning streak in UFC. But who should he fight on August 22nd?

Marvin vettori vs Uriah Hall is the fight to make

UFC is already looking for a replacement for Yoel Romero. And there is only one fight that makes sense to book for the co-main event of next fight night. And it's Marvin Vettori vs Uriah Hall.

Ever since his split decision loss to Israel Adesanya, Marvin Vettori has shown significant improvements inside the octagon. Although he is ranked 14 at the moment he is a threat to a lot of fighters in the top 10 including Uriah Hall.

Marvin Vettori is coming off three impressive wins including the quick submission victory over Karl Roberson. Even though it's a short notice fight for Vettori stylistically this fight will favor him.

Marvin Vettori looked phenomenal on the ground against Karl Roberson. And though Uriah Hall did a good job in the grappling exchanges against Antonio Carlos Jr dealing with the high pace offense of Marvin Vettori will be a tough task for Uriah Hall.

Apart from Marvin Vettori, there is nobody that will accept the fight against Uriah Hall on such short notice. Derek Brunson vs Uriah Hall 2 is a huge possibility. However, Derek Brunson recently fought Edmen Shahbazyan and he is unlikely to take a short-notice fight and risk his momentum in the division. Looking at the current scenario in the middleweight division, there is no ranked opponent that UFC can find for Uriah Hall except for Marvin Vettori.

This is an exciting matchup and a huge opportunity for Marvin Vettori. If Vettori gets an impressive win over Uriah Hall then he will be considered a legit threat to the middleweight title since according to one judge he has beaten Israel Adesanya.