Who is Vitor Belfort's wife, Joana Prado Belfort?

Vitor Belfort is one of the most successful fighters in the history of MMA. The Brazilian knockout artist and former UFC light heavyweight champion is known for his legendary fights against Jon Jones, Randy Couture and Anderson Silva. He has competed in MMA since 1996.

He is one of the most successful people in Brazil, but his wife is not behind by a lot either. She is a former model and a successful businesswoman. Born in Sao Paulo in 1974, Joana Prado started modeling for advertising brands when she was in college.

The Brazilian-American met Belfort in 2000, but they broke up after dating for a while. They reunited after a few months on a reality show in 2002 and have been going strong ever since. The couple have three children together, and their eldest son studies at the University of Alabama on a football scholarship.

Vitor Belfort and his comeback to the world of fighting after three years

Vitor Belfort hung up his gloves in 2018 after losing to Lyoto Machida by knockout. He has not fought since then but is now back in action in a boxing match against popular YouTuber Mike Holston, aka 'The Real Tarzann,' in a Triller boxing match this month.

The Brazilian fighter will have his hands full as Holston is known for his athleticism. The fight is set to take place on June 19th on a card headlined by a lightweight title fight between Teofimo Lopez and George Kambosos Jr. Lopez. Lopez will defend his WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and The Ring lightweight titles.

Belfort and Holston will fight in a professional bout with eight two-minute rounds and 12-ounce boxing gloves, Ariel Helwani revealed on Twitter.

Fans will be excited for this fight, owing to their reported altercation at Belfort's gym in Florida.

