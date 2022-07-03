Who won the UFC fight last night (2nd July 2022)?

Israel Adesanya notched his fifth title defense following a convincing performance against Jared Cannonier in the main event of UFC 276.

After five rounds, all three judges ruled in favor of 'The Last Stylebender,' giving him scores of 49-46, 50-45, and 49-46. Adesanya is now on a three-fight winning streak, keeping his undefeated UFC middleweight record intact at 12-0.

UFC @ufc #UFC276 That @Stylebender jab is hitting with pinpoint accuracy That @Stylebender jab is hitting with pinpoint accuracy 🎯 #UFC276 https://t.co/wQANTGQG7J

During his post-fight interview, Adesanya called out Alex Pereira, his longtime rival and presumably the next middleweight title challenger. Pereira, of course, is famous for being the only man to hold a knockout win over UFC's reigning 185-pound kingpin.

The co-main event saw a masterful performance from Alexander Volkanovski, who finally earned a decisive win over his rival, Max Holloway. The Australian was too fast, strong, and sharp for Holloway, who was overwhelmed by Volkanovksi's volume and power.

UFC @ufc #UFC276 We just witnessed an absolute masterclass from @AlexVolkanovski We just witnessed an absolute masterclass from @AlexVolkanovski 👑 #UFC276 https://t.co/LrnOa0yLBK

All three judges were on the same page, scoring the bout 50-45 in favor of the champ. Volkanovski is now 3-0 against Holloway and is looking to move up to lightweight in search of a new challenge.

Meanwhile, the middleweight division appears to have crowned a new No.1 contender after Alex Pereira brutally knocked out No.4-ranked Sean Strickland. Previously unranked, the Brazilian knocked off Strickland, who was on a six-fight hot streak.

In a battle of veteran welterweights, Bryan Barberena defeated former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler with a vicious technical knockout finish. 'Bam Bam' is now on a three-fight win streak, having defeated Matt Brown and Darian Weeks in his previous outings.

Finally, UFC 276 kickstarted with an unusual conclusion to the main card curtain-jerker. Sean O'Malley vs. Pedro Munhoz ended in a no-contest after the latter was hit by an unintentional eye poke in round two.

UFC 276 card and results

Main Card

Israel Adesanya (c) def. Jared Cannonier via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 50-45)

Alexander Volkanovski (c) def. Max Holloway via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45)

Alex Pereira def. Sean Strickland via first-round TKO (punches)

Bryan Barberena def. Robbie Lawler via second-round TKO (punches)

Sean O'Malley vs. Pedro Munhoz ends in no contest (eye poke)

Preliminary Card

Jalin Turner def. Brad Riddell via first-round submission (guillotine choke)

Jim Miller def. Donald Cerrone via second-round submission (guillotine choke)

Ian Garry def. Gabriel Green via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Dricus Du Plessis def. Brad Tavares via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Andre Muniz def. Uriah Hall via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Maycee Barber def. Jessica Eye via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Julija Stoliarenko def. Jessica Rose-Clark via first-round submission (armbar)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far