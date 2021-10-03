Who won the UFC fight last night (2nd October 2021)?

Thiago Santos ended his three-fight skid with a unanimous decision victory over Johnny Walker in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Walker. The event took place on Saturday, October 2, at the Apex Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Johnny Walker found success early on when he threw some whipping leg kicks at Thiago Santos. However, 'Marreta' regained control in round two when he began to loosen up and connected with a few kicks to the body.

Santos' aggression and precision ultimately earned him a much-needed rebound win. After five rounds, all three judges scored it 48-47 for Santos, who returned in the win column for the first time since 2019.

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc



After a long review, Kevin Holland v Kyle Daukaus is called a No Contest after an initial accidental clash of heads...



#UFCVegas38 🚨 No Contest 🚨After a long review, Kevin Holland v Kyle Daukaus is called a No Contest after an initial accidental clash of heads... 🚨 No Contest 🚨



After a long review, Kevin Holland v Kyle Daukaus is called a No Contest after an initial accidental clash of heads...



#UFCVegas38 https://t.co/IVZXtXkUpT

The co-main event ended with a controversial no-contest between middleweight up-and-comers Kevin Holland and Kyle Daukaus. An accidental clash of heads sent Holland crashing into the canvas. Referee Dan Miragliotta claimed he nearly intervened but instead let the contest continue after Holland fought back.

Daukaus pounced on the opportunity and swarmed over Holland, eventually locking in a standing rear naked choke to force the tap. However, Miragliotta and several other officials reviewed the closing sequence and declared the bout a no-contest.

Welterweight standout Niko Price was successful in his second appearance of the year. He took on veteran Alex' Cowboy' Oliveira in a highly competitive affair. After 15 minutes of action, Price earned a unanimous decision nod to improve his record to 15-5.

Poland's Krzysztof Jotko welcomed former top-ten light heavyweight contender Misha Cirkunov into the 185-pound division. The competitors went back-and-forth through three rounds, with Jotko emerging victorious when all was said and done. Jotko eked out a split decision win to bounce back from his loss to Sean Strickland earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Alexander Hernandez made short work of newcomer Mike Breeden in the main card curtain jerker. 'The Great' landed huge shots and wobbled Breeden early. He followed up with a flurry of punches that ended with a massive right hand, sending Breeden crashing onto the canvas. Hernandez secured the knockout at the 1:20 mark of the very first round.

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Walker main card results

Thiago Santos def. Johnny Walker via unanimous decision (48-47 x3)

Kevin Holland vs. Kyle Daukaus was declared a No-Contest

Niko Price def. Alex Oliveira via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Krzysztof Jotko def. Misha Cirkunov via split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29)

Alexander Hernandez def. Mike Breeden via KO (punch) (1:20 of Round 1)

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Walker preliminary card results

Jared Gordon def. Joe Solecki via split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29)

Casey O'Neill def. Antonina Shevchenko via TKO (GNP) (4:47 of Round 2)

Karol Rosa def. Bethe Correia via unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 30-26)

Jamie Mullarkey def. Devonte Smith via TKO (strikes) (2:51 of Round 2)

Douglas Silva de Andrade def. Gaetano Pirrello by KO (punches) (2:04 of Round 1)

Also Read

Alejandro Perez def. Johnny Eduardo by submission (armbar) (4:13 of Round 2)

Stephanie Egger def. Shanna Young by TKO (punches) (2:22 of Round 2)

Fan of MMA? The only 'location' you need to know is this!

Edited by Avinash Tewari

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far