For a very long time, Brock Lesnar has been a marquee name in combat sports. Whether it's NCAA D1 Wrestling, WWE, or the UFC, the "Beast Incarnate" has achieved success in almost everyt combat sport he has ever attempted. Recently, Lesnar made headlines once again after the expiry of his contract with the WWE.

Although he has issued no statement regarding his current position, pundits and fans around the world began speculating about his next move. Some even think that he will return to the UFC to fight Jon Jones. However, that fight will never materialize. Here's why.

UFC 100 - Frank Mir v Brock Lesnar

The former UFC heavyweight champion might own the “Beast Incarnate” moniker but the fact that he is a human does not change. His physique won’t get better with age and at 43 years old, he is already way past his prime. No matter how much he trains or conditions himself, Lesnar is not getting better. His speed, power, and stamina will continue to decline as he ages.

Any damage he takes now might have long-term consequences on his health. Besides that, can he compete without failing a USADA drug test?

Brock Lesnar is 0-1 against USADA

Lesnar’s last match in the UFC took place at UFC 200. The American fighter defeated Mark Hunt in a three-round battle. Unfortunately for Brock Lesnar, the bout was later overturned to a no-contest as he failed a pre-fight drug test. According to his opponent, the UFC allegedly knew about the failed test but proceeded with the fight anyway.

UFC 226: Miocic v Cormier

Post-fight, he was fined $250,000 and was handed an indefinite suspension. In January 2019, it was reported that Brock Lesnar is yet to pay his fine. There has been no update on the news till now. Hence, it is safe to assume that he still owes a lot of money to the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

Moreover, former UFC heavyweight champion, Josh Barnett, made a compelling argument on Twitter. The “The Babyfaced Assassin” claimed that Brock Lesnar will not return to MMA, but he will use his position to negotiate a better deal with WWE, and this rings true as Lesnar has pulled off a similar stunt in the past.

Advertisement

Brock Lesnar is not going back to the UFC or to any fight organizations. He's going to re-sign with the WWE and use free agency for leverage in negotiations.



He doesn't want to fight anymore.



Stop getting all worked up as if something different is gonna happen. — 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) September 1, 2020

To make things worse, Brock Lesnar is not a fan of the ESPN model. The current system requires viewers to purchase the ESPN+ subscription if they want to watch a UFC PPV. And this is enough to deter a lot of PPV buyers. Also, let’s not forget that we’re amid a pandemic. Having no live audience will reduce Lesnar’s purse significantly.