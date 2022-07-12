5 reasons why a rematch between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather is bad for MMA

MMA is a sport that is still fighting for legitimacy in the eyes of many. Not long ago, prominent figures in the world of boxing described mixed martial arts as an alternative for combat sports athletes who don't possess the necessary skills to succeed in boxing.

Others described mixed martial arts as too violent to be considered a sport. It was only legalized in France in 2020, for example. The sport was also famously late to be legalized in the state of New York. Unfortunately, mixed martial arts has often struggled to be recognized for what it is: an art form.

The first match between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather was a landmark point of intersection between the worlds of MMA and boxing. However, another crossover fight will accomplish nothing—in fact, Conor McGregor doing so to rematch Floyd Mayweather might negatively impact MMA as a whole. This list details five reasons why.

#5. The rematch would delegitimize MMA

As highlighted in the introduction, MMA struggled to gain legitimacy as a sport. Not long ago, most mixed martial artists plied their trade in underground bouts. While it has finally achieved mainstream recognition, it was only in 2020 that the sport was legalized on French soil.

Before that, the state of New York banned formal mixed martial arts until 2016. In Denmark, MMA remains one of the few sports that isn't legally regulated. Another Nordic country, Norway, took a harsher stance, as it remains illegal on Norwegian soil.

Were a rematch between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor to take place, it would once again see MMA's biggest star take on 'Money' in boxing. This precedent suggests that boxing is the more legitimate combat sport of the two, as a bout between the two athletes in the octagon has been repeatedly rebuked. Mayweather once famously swore that he'd never allow himself to be locked in a cage.

This could further deelevate MMA in comparison to boxing. Countries that have already delegitimized MMA could potentially use this as fuel to further denigrate the sport.

#4. It gives MMA less bargaining power

The appeal of crossover fights is seeing how well certain athletes will do in a combat sport different from their own. However, every high-profile crossover fight between a well-known boxer and a well-known mixed martial artist, with the exception of the matchup between James Toney and Randy Couture, has taken place in a boxing ring under boxing rules.

Thus far, very few boxers have exhibited any serious interest in testing themselves in the octagon against elite opposition in the same way Conor McGregor did when he opted to box Floyd Mayweather.

If the greatest star in MMA history faces Floyd Mayweather again in the boxing ring, it gives mixed martial arts promotions significantly less bargaining power moving forward.

It will be much easier for boxing promoters to point out that MMA's biggest stars have only ever stepped into the boxing ring, rather than the opposite. They might argue that boxers shouldn't take the risk of an MMA fight against a lower-profile opponent, since the highest-profile MMA fighter of all-time didn't have enough bargaining power to coax a boxer to face him in the octagon.

This risks leaving the sport as the perpetual B-side to boxing's A-side.

#3. It's not profitable for the UFC in the long-term

While a rematch between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor might still generate a high number of pay-per-view buys, it would almost certainly not reach the same heights the initial matchup did. The first outing between the two raised the interest of fight fans for many reasons.

Mayweather was pursuing his 50th win with zero losses on his record, while McGregor attempted to immortalize himself by becoming the first and only man to ever defeat 'Money'. Furthermore, it was also many fight fans' first experience with a crossover bout, as the Randy Courture vs. James Toney matchup took place before the UFc was truly mainstream.

Lastly, McGregor's destruction of Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 led to many fans incorrectly believing that the Irishman's power would be unlike anything Mayweather had ever faced. After their first fight, however, everyone with the exception of McGregor's most ardent supporters now knows exactly how the rematch will end.

Mayweather has also retired from professional boxing. Hence, the fight will not generate as many PPV buys as the first—the fight with nothing to build from.

It would be far more profitable to have McGregor seek UFC fights that offer more intrigue to fight fans, such as a fourth bout with Dustin Poirier. Many McGregor fans believe Poirier's first win was a fluke and that the Irishman was unlucky in the follow-up fight.

A trilogy bout with Nate Diaz or a highly-anticipated matchup with Jorge Masvidal are also better proposals. The UFC can schedule multiple money-making matchups for 'The Notorious' in the octagon as opposed to boxing.

#2. MMA needs stars

Many have declared that Conor McGregor is now on the decline, yet he remains MMA's biggest star. With the massive wealth he's acquired throughout his career and his ventures outside the cage, his days as a fighter who steps into the octagon several times a year are relics of the past.

While the likes of Sean O'Malley, Jorge Masvidal and Israel Adesanya have emerged as interesting figures since the Irishman's presence in the UFC began fading, they are not fit to take his crown as mixed martial arts' marquee star.

O'Malley is yet to prove his star power by headlining a main card, and his recent blunder against Pedro Munhoz at UFC 276 likely dulled his shine. Jorge Masvidal lost his last three fights in dominant fashion, and Adesanya generated only 400,000 PPV buys with UFC 276—200,000 lower than his UFC 271 rematch with Robert Whittaker.

Mixed martial arts is in need of McGregor's star power to elevate PPV buys. At the very least, if the UFC shares the rising opinion that 'The Notorious' is on the decline, he can be used to build up a future star to take his place in the next generation of mixed martial artists.

#1. It could lead to more MMA fighters crossing over into boxing

Typically, the UFC does not allow its fighters to take part in combat sports that aren't scheduled by the promotion itself, although UFC President Dana White cites the first matchup between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather as an exception.

The two legends' first bout led to a surge of mixed martial artists calling for their chance to explore their opportunities in boxing. The most recent examples are Kamaru Usman's attempts at persuading Canelo Alvarez into meeting him in a boxing match and Francis Ngannou's futile attempt at booking a match with Tyson Fury.

Many have described White allowing McGregor to box Mayweather as unfair, given he never affords other fighters the same opportunity.

If a rematch were to take place, the outrage would be even greater, and if White is forced to allow his fighters to pursue other ventures, he will be opening the door for his fighters to injure themselves in other combat sports. This could ultimately delay prominent UFC cards if stars like Usman are injured in their cross-promotion bouts.

