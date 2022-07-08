Why did Nate Diaz slap the Full Send reporter at UFC 276?

Nate Diaz slapped the Full Send reporter at UFC 276 seemingly because the latter's posts about one of Diaz's teammates. The reporter had called for Diaz's teammate Nick Maximov to fight Khamzat Chimaev and was seemingly mocking Maximov in the now deleted Instagram video.

Maximov is new to the UFC, having only fought in the organization three times. But the 24-year-old has done well, winning two of these bouts and losing just once; that loss coming to Andre Petroski. Maximov trains at the Nick Diaz Academy in Stockton, which is why Diaz was so defensive about the UFC rookie.

The incident took place backstage at UFC 276 and was recorded, meaning the slap quickly went viral, with many fans and fighters speaking about the confrontation on social media. In the video, Nate Diaz can be heard saying:

"Nah. And you better watch your tweets about my dude who was fighting recently."

Watch the full video here:

The reporter didn't look hurt and seemingly expected this sort of response from the UFC fighter. Diaz is known for delivering "Stockton Slaps" and famously landed some during his bouts against Conor McGregor.

Diaz also didn't seem bothered by the altercation, with the UFC fighter walking off casually after slapping the reporter. It's probably because he's more focused on his battle with the UFC and his current contract issues he is dealing with.

The 37-year-old hasn't won in the organization since beating Anthony Pettis at UFC 241 in 2019. The fighter is constantly asking the UFC on Twitter to schedule a bout or release him.

🏻‍♂️🥊 Send the release🏻‍♂️🥊 Send the release 📄 👱🏻‍♂️🥊

Diaz is seemingly keen to fight again, whether it takes place in the UFC or not. But there's a long cue of fighters lining up to take on the 37-year-old within the organization.

Nate Diaz's recent call-out gains responses from Khamzat Chimaev and Stephen Thompson

Nate Diaz has once again been involved in an altercation, however, this time, it's via Twitter. The 37-year-old tweeted about trying to schedule a bout with Khamzat Chimaev and hinted that Chimaev doesn't want to fight him.

This obviously didn't go down well with the rising UFC star and caused Chimaev to ask if Diaz was "high" when writing the post:

Nathan Diaz @NateDiaz209 I been tryin to fight for a year and months I also tried to fight kamzat for the last month and a half but he was hurt, had visa issues,overweight and now his bitchass is off getting married instead of fighting wtf ? I’m tryin to get a fight wit a real fighter asap/July

LFG I been tryin to fight for a year and months I also tried to fight kamzat for the last month and a half but he was hurt, had visa issues,overweight and now his bitchass is off getting married instead of fighting wtf ? I’m tryin to get a fight wit a real fighter asap/July LFG

Khamzat Chimaev @KChimaev @NateDiaz209 You are funny, are you high? It seems like you been smoking 🤣🤣🤣 @NateDiaz209 You are funny, are you high? It seems like you been smoking 🤣🤣🤣

But Chimaev wasn't the only UFC fighter to get involved, veteran Stephen Thompson was also keen to face Diaz in the octagon:

Both Chimaev and Thompson currently have no fights scheduled within the UFC, meaning they are available to fight Nate Diaz if required. However, the Chechnya-born fighter is clearly the more dangerous adversary. He is currently undefeated in his MMA career and has taken the organization by storm since joining.

