Why it is smart for Jon Jones to return to the UFC only in 2022

After months of uncertainty, Jon Jones recently took to Twitter to announce that he'll probably return to the UFC only in 2022.

Yes, I got a feeling you guys will still be around. The sport should be bigger than ever by then.. Always looking on the bright side https://t.co/YwB9nGudMb — BONY (@JonnyBones) May 25, 2021

'Bones', who was last seen in action when he defended the UFC light heavyweight title against Dominick Reyes, is moving up to heavyweight for the first time in his storied career. More importantly, he's trying to fetch himself a heftier paycheck, with UFC president Dana White unwilling to bow down to his demands.

Jones has parted ways with First Round Management and is now represented by Richard Schaefer, whom White has a good relationship with. It remains to be seen whether the former UFC light heavyweight champion can strike a deal with the promotion, but either way, a 2021 return is all but ruled out.

If Jon Jones returns in 2022, it would mean a layoff of around two years. But that might be a blessing in disguise for him.

Jon Jones will get to ensure a seamless transition to heavyweight

UFC 247 Jon Jones v Dominick Reyes

Jon Jones comes from a family of supreme athletes but he's always been the skinny one, leading to his nickname 'Bones'. According to him, he's finding it very difficult to bulk up effectively.

Man I’m telling you, I’ve always been the skinny one in my family. Becoming a proper heavy weight is a lot more difficult than I had ever anticipated. I want to do it right the first time. https://t.co/VjnZkh0q6N — BONY (@JonnyBones) May 25, 2021

Jones has frequently claimed that he's yet to commence skill work, and is only focusing on ensuring that he packs on the pounds in the right way. Given that he's on the back of two unimpressive performances against Reyes and Thiago Santos, the 33-year-old will definitely need to spend some time in the gym before returning to the UFC.

Jones will need time to sharpen his skills in all departments, with tests against fighters like Francis Ngannou, Stipe Miocic and Derrick Lewis looming large. He wouldn't want to jump up in weight too early and find himself inadequately prepared for what will be the biggest challenge of his career so far.

Many fighters moving up in weight have found it difficult to adjust in the UFC. Conor McGregor's cardio took a massive hit when he moved up to welterweight to fight Nate Diaz, while Israel Adesanya recently suffered the first loss of his professional career after moving up to light heavyweight to fight Jan Blachowicz.

Blachowicz even claimed that Adesanya was slower than he thought he'd be, which is something Jones simply cannot afford since his game relies more on volume than power. In fact, even Stipe Miocic claimed that he wants to add a few pounds before taking on Ngannou in a potential trilogy fight.

Jon Jones cannot make mistakes at any point during his transition to heavyweight, and another year outside the Octagon might do more good than harm.

Jon Jones can keep a close eye on how the heavyweight division shapes up

UFC 260: Miocic v Ngannou 2

Francis Ngannou and Derrick Lewis are slated to run it back later this year, this time with the UFC heavyweight title on the line. Time may prove to be the biggest deciding factor in whether Jon Jones gets what he wants from the UFC.

If Ngannou beats Lewis, he will have convincingly cleared out most of the UFC's heavyweight division. The prospect of a fight against Jones would only seem more tantalizing, given the latter's status as one of the greatest of all time. That would help Jones' case to be paid more.

On the other hand, if Lewis wins, Jones could take him on in a fight that - on paper, at least - seems like an easier task than Ngannou. Moreover, 'The Black Beast' would be a bigger draw than ever, with his hilarious presence on the microphone and the promise of entertainment inside the Octagon.

There is also the possibility of a fight against Stipe Miocic materializing sometime next year. If the former heavyweight champion reclaims his title over the next few months, he could take on Jon Jones is a fight that would be extremely easy to market. The GOATs of their respective divisions, Miocic and Jones would be any MMA fan's dream fight.

Jon Jones might stand to benefit from returning to the UFC in 2022, especially if the promotion allows full crowds by then. The pay dispute doesn't seem to have an end in sight, and the 33-year-old has time on his side. Waiting it out might just be the best course of action.

