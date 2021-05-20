Why is Tyson Fury challenging Anthony Joshua to a $20m bare-knuckle fight?

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury have made the news again. In a recent Twitter post by Fury, the duo appeared to address a pressing issue. While many believed that a Fury-Joshua showdown was on the horizon, a sudden change of plans has resulted in mistrust between the boxers. Having announced that he would face Anthony Joshua this year, Fury's unexpected obligation towards a Deontay Wilder rematch was unforeseen. This has proved to be an area of concern for both camps involved in the business decision.

Is Tyson Fury ducking Anthony Joshua?

Coming off a convincing victory over Deontay Wilder last year, Tyson Fury's eyes were all set on the future. With Anthony Joshua reclaiming his world titles in a crucial comeback against Andy Ruiz Jr., the stage looked perfectly set for the ultimate showdown between the two heavyweights. However, with the latest developments regarding a potential rematch against Wilder, plans for a Joshua-Fury matchup may be saved for a later date.

Anthony Joshua seemed unimpressed by the 'Gypsy King's' antics. Calling him out for the same, he said:

"@Tyson_Fury the world now sees you for the fraud you are.You’ve let boxing down! You lied to the fans and led them on. Used my name for clout not a fight. Bring me any championship fighter who can handle their business correctly."

In response to Anthony Joshua's Twitter claims, Tyson Fury effectively challenged the former to a $20-million bare-knuckle fight:

@anthonyjoshua your more full of s**t that Eddie, Spouting absolute sh**e! your full team knew there was an Arbitration going on, it was out of my hands! but i tell you what if i’m a fraud let’s fight this weekend bare knuckles till 1 man quits? let’s put up 20 mill each!!!

Anthony Joshua kept the exchange going by responding to Fury's challenge. In a statement on Twitter, Joshua said:

"If there was an arbitration going on, why announce to the world we are fighting! The fight was signed! UNDISPUTED. Bare knuckle? You’re a good kid, don’t play with me Luke! I’ll slap your bald head & you’ll do nothing! Waste man."

Given that the original fixture for August 14th is out of the picture, do you think a Joshua vs Fury boxing match would be possible by the end of the year? Make sure you leave us with your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below!