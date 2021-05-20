Create
Why is Tyson Fury challenging Anthony Joshua to a $20m bare-knuckle fight?

Tyson Fury (left) and Anthony Joshua (right)
Tyson Fury (left) and Anthony Joshua (right)
Prathik John
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified 28 min ago
News

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury have made the news again. In a recent Twitter post by Fury, the duo appeared to address a pressing issue. While many believed that a Fury-Joshua showdown was on the horizon, a sudden change of plans has resulted in mistrust between the boxers. Having announced that he would face Anthony Joshua this year, Fury's unexpected obligation towards a Deontay Wilder rematch was unforeseen. This has proved to be an area of concern for both camps involved in the business decision.

Is Tyson Fury ducking Anthony Joshua?

Coming off a convincing victory over Deontay Wilder last year, Tyson Fury's eyes were all set on the future. With Anthony Joshua reclaiming his world titles in a crucial comeback against Andy Ruiz Jr., the stage looked perfectly set for the ultimate showdown between the two heavyweights. However, with the latest developments regarding a potential rematch against Wilder, plans for a Joshua-Fury matchup may be saved for a later date.

Anthony Joshua seemed unimpressed by the 'Gypsy King's' antics. Calling him out for the same, he said:

"@Tyson_Fury the world now sees you for the fraud you are.You’ve let boxing down! You lied to the fans and led them on. Used my name for clout not a fight. Bring me any championship fighter who can handle their business correctly."

In response to Anthony Joshua's Twitter claims, Tyson Fury effectively challenged the former to a $20-million bare-knuckle fight:

@anthonyjoshua your more full of s**t that Eddie, Spouting absolute sh**e! your full team knew there was an Arbitration going on, it was out of my hands! but i tell you what if i’m a fraud let’s fight this weekend bare knuckles till 1 man quits? let’s put up 20 mill each!!!

Anthony Joshua kept the exchange going by responding to Fury's challenge. In a statement on Twitter, Joshua said:

"If there was an arbitration going on, why announce to the world we are fighting! The fight was signed! UNDISPUTED. Bare knuckle? You’re a good kid, don’t play with me Luke! I’ll slap your bald head & you’ll do nothing! Waste man."

Given that the original fixture for August 14th is out of the picture, do you think a Joshua vs Fury boxing match would be possible by the end of the year? Make sure you leave us with your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below!

Published 28 min ago
Tyson Fury Anthony Joshua
