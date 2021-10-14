Why did Tyson Fury's father go to jail?

Tyson Fury's father, John Fury, was sent to prison for 11 years after gouging out a man’s eye during an altercation.

The Manchester Evening News reported that Fury, who was 46 at the time, was placed behind bars for gouging the eye out of his former friend, Oathie Sykes, over a long-running feud about a bottle of beer.

The two acquaintances reportedly bumped into each other at a car auction by complete happenstance. Fury and Sykes then engaged in an argument which quickly escalated into a violent skirmish.

Sykes told the court he's convinced Fury wanted to completely impair him. He recounted the harrowing details of the incident, saying:

“It was his finger, it went in my eye, in the corner and he wouldn’t stop, he was like gouging and poking and twisting and poking, all of a sudden I heard this sound, a clicking like, a popping noise and when he took his hand away I realized blood was in his hand, a lot of blood. It was like he was trying to pull his finger into my brains through my socket. I was screaming, 'Please stop, you’re hurting me.'"

The attack left Sykes half-blind. Meanwhile, Fury was released from prison after only serving four years of his sentence.

John Fury wants Oleksandr Usyk next for Tyson Fury

It's no secret that violence is in the DNA of the Fury family. John's sons Tyson Fury and Tommy Fury carry on their patriarch's pugilistic legacy through their respective boxing careers.

Tyson Fury has emerged as one of the world's best heavyweight boxers today. 'The Gypsy King' recently bolstered his ever-growing resume by defeating Deontay Wilder in their highly-anticipated trilogy bout.

As far as the elder Fury is concerned, Oleksandr Usyk is next up on his son's hit list. In a recent interview with TalkSport, Fury said:

"You only see the best of Tyson when he's against the best. A challenge like he had (against Wilder) and it was a great fight. For me, I told him, 'Usyk or don't bother.'"

Usyk defeated Anthony Joshua in London last month to capture the WBO, WBA and IBF heavyweight titles. Tyson Fury was originally scheduled to fight Joshua, but a rematch clause forced the British boxer to fight Wilder instead.

