Stipe Miocic defends the UFC heavyweight title against Daniel Cormier in the main event of UFC 252. This rivalry started with Daniel Cormier moving up to heavyweight to challenge the champion, Stipe Miocic.

History was made when DC knocked out Stipe Miocic to become a two-division champion. However, Stipe Miocic reclaimed his heavyweight throne in the rematch by knocking out Daniel Cormier. And now both men are even going into the trilogy.

It's a very crucial fight for both the fighters involved and the heavyweight division. Daniel Cormier is going to retire after this fight. If he gets the win over Miocic then he will be in the conversation for the title of "Heavyweight GOAT". On the other hand, a second win over Daniel Cormier will just solidify Stipe Miocic's legacy as the greatest heavyweight UFC has ever seen.

The stakes on this fight can not be higher. And that's why there will be a massive responsibility for the judges and the referee. We have seen some controversial stoppages and horrific officiating by referees in recent times. We have also seen some bad judging, especially in close fights. But the margin of error should be very less in a fight as big as DC vs Stipe 3.

Daniel Cormier has faced a fair amount of criticism for his illegal eye pokes in both the fights against Stipe Miocic. Now some fans think the eye pokes were not intentional and some fans think they were. Nevertheless, those eye pokes might affect the outcome of the third fight.

Daniel Cormier's eyepokes did affect the outcome of first fight with Stipe Miocic

The first fight between Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic did not last more than one round. It's fair to say that Stipe Miocic was winning that round until the knockout although DC was not too far away on the scorecards. However, Miocic suffered an eye poke to his left eye in the final minutes of the first round. And a few seconds after he got knocked out by a punch that came from his left-hand sight.

In the rematch, Daniel Cormier's eye poked Stipe Miocic in the second round and followed up with a jab and a left hook. Even after the warnings from the referee, DC eye poked Miocic again in the third round.

UFC 241 Cormier v Miocic 2

It will be foolish to say that these eye pokes do not affect how the fight plays out inside the octagon. Daniel Cormier was grabbing Miocic's hands and throwing his punches a lot in the rematch. However, in the process, his fingers were not closed on the majority of the striking exchanges. Now it can be a part of DC's plan or it can be his instinct, but it's the responsibility of the referee to refrain DC from committing these mistakes inside the octagon.

Recently, Marc Goddard took points away from the fighters for multiple low blows. Taking points away can damage the chances of the fighter winning a fight. But strict actions must be taken against the illegal strikes such as eye pokes or strikes to the back of the opponent's head.

UFC 220: Miocic v Ngannou

Stipe vs DC 3 might determine the greatest heavyweight of all time. And in a fight of this magnitude, fans would expect nothing but a clean and fair fight between these two heavyweight elites.