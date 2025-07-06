Will Islam Makhachev reclaim P4P No.1 spot from Ilia Topuria if he wins the welterweight title? Breaking down the possibilities

After securing the second divisional title, Ilia Topuria has dethroned Islam Makhachev as the No.1 pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC. However, could a potential victory over newly crowned welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena help Makhachev reclaim his top position? Let's explore.

Topuria's rapid rise has disrupted the established power dynamics in the lower weight classes. While it seemed that Makhachev would continue to dominate the lightweight division until he either retires or moves up in weight, Topuria's recent success has challenged that assumption.

However, one important criterion for ranking the fighters is their ability to maintain a top position and perform consistently at the highest level over an extended period. Makhachev, with four title defences at lightweight, holds the record for most consecutive title defences in the division, surpassing all-time greats such as Khabib Nurmagomedov, BJ Penn, Benson Henderson and Frankie Edgar.

This achievement alone surpasses Topuria, who has only one title defence under the belt, by a large margin. If Makhachev defeats Maddalena, he will match Topuria's accomplishment of winning two divisional titles.

At this point, Makhachev's competitive achievements will likely overshadow Topuria's, as he will have attained the same milestones that Topuria has, but for a longer duration and at a higher weight class, making his accomplishments even more significant.

Therefore, if Makhachev becomes the welterweight champion, he is likely to reclaim his title as the No.1 pound-for-pound fighter. However, the manner in which he secures the victory will also play a crucial role in this assessment.

Pound-for-pound rankings take into account a fighter's skills and power translating effectively across weight classes. Topuria's UFC 317 win over Charles Oliveira at a higher weight class came in just one round, despite his relative inexperience in the lightweight division.

Conversely, if Makhachev wins the welterweight title in a closely contested and back-and-forth match against Maddalena, it is less likely to elevate him to pound-for-pound king.

Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria: Debate about other aspects of their game is likely to continue

Even if Islam Makhachev reclaims the top spot in the pound-for-pound rankings, the debate over who is the better fighter - Makhachev or Ilia Topuria - is likely to continue. The discussion will likely center around the level of competition they faced in their recent fights and how dominant they were.

Topuria's recent victories over Alexander Volkanovski, Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira are being hailed as one of the most remarkable three-fight win streaks in MMA history.

The fact that Volkanovski recaptured the featherweight title after losing to Topuria has only added to the significance of that victory. Similarly, Holloway and Oliveira's performances before fighting Topuria suggested that the Spaniard fought the prime or, at the very least, very competitive versions of these fighters.

Meanwhile, Makhachev's recent performances include short-notice victories over Volkanovski and Renato Moicano as well as a hard-fought win over Dustin Poirier, who is nearing retirement.

While beating these fighters is a remarkable feat, the direct comparison to Topuria's wins will likely cast a shadow of doubt on Makhachev's accomplishments.

