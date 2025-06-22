Will Kamaru Usman crumble under the wrestling threat of a welterweight Islam Makhachev? A closer look at the potential matchup

Kamaru Usman has finally snapped the worst, and only, rough patch of his career, beating Joaquin Buckley in the headline bout of UFC Atlanta. Now, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' is back in the win column and determined to recapture the welterweight title he lost back at UFC 278 three years ago.

However, to do so, he will have to defeat either Jack Della Maddalena or Islam Makhachev, with both competing for the Australian's belt at an unnanounced date in the future. But what if Usman faces Makhachev? What would the dynamics of such a matchup even look like, especially the wrestling aspect?

Kamaru Usman vs. Islam Makhachev: A wrestling analysis

While both Kamaru Usman and Islam Makhachev are wrestlers by trade, they have pronounced stylistic differences. The welterweight great is a clinch specialist whose takedown entries have become less explosive with age, especially due to the wear-and-tear in his knees.

He applies steady forward pressure, before committing to a takedown shot, though its purpose is usually just so he can transition into a bodylock. Against Joaquin Buckley, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' shot for more traditional blast double-legs, but they lacked any true sprinng and he almost fell into them due to his poor knees.

Once he's in the clinch, Usman fights well for positional dominance, often using his physical strength to pin his foe to the fence, usually with double underhooks while shoving his head against the opponent's chin to break their posture. He also lifts and bumps his hip into theirs for a quick slam.

Meanwhile, Makhachev is far more versatile, able to alternate between traditional blast doubles, low single-legs, high-crotch single-legs, inside trips, hip tosses, and nearly any takedown variation that one can apply. He always controls the wrist in the clinch, and often uses knees to the body as a setup.

Anyone who tries to respond by kneeing him to the body in return is quickly tripped on their standing leg. And Usman has a habit of kneeing and stomping in the clinch. None of this matters, though, because Makhachev struggles mightily against opponents he cannot physically overpower.

If even Khamzat Chimaev waned after just one round of outwrestling the former welterweight king, there's little reason to assume that Makhachev will match that level of physicality. Usman is an elite scrambler with very strong hips and too much physical strength for a former lightweight.

Expect the fight to be a striking affair, as Usman won't be able to wrestle Makhachev either, or be willing, lest he gas himself out.

