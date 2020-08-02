Ray Borg is just 26-years-old. That's young by world standards and entering a prime in the MMA world. But will his journey continue in the UFC, is starting to become a question.

Ray Borg may just go down as one of the most snake bit fighters in the history of the sport. The now JacksonWink student has missed weight 4 times and has pulled out of fights 9 times.

Granted there's been some outside issues to cause this, but the numbers speak volumes. And it's a tough sell to other bantamweights to agree to fight him with that type of a resume. The main reason for Ray Borg pulling out is the health of his young child. And that no one on Earth can blame him for. As a matter of fact he should be commended for being an outstanding father.

Nonetheless, the rumors have been heard that his release if not official is in the works. At least according to Mike Heck of MMAFighting.com. His whole situation puts the UFC in a very tough spot. The formerly ranked bantamweight and title challenger has slipped out of the rankings because of it.

When in the cage, his talent is there, that's undeniable. Ray Borg entered the UFC undefeated and was ceremoniously defeated in his debut to Dustin Ortiz via split decision. His split decision loss to Ricky Simon at UFC Fight Night 171 may be an ironic bookend of his organizational run.

What might be best is an extended get away till things in his life settle down. Then come back strong. The New Mexico native will always stay in shape and train in the dessert. It's in his blood.

If the move happens, the first assumption would be "just go to Bellator"; but they'd be dealing with the same issues and the talent pool there at 135 is even more top heavy. The same is true for One Championship. So it might mean a stop on a regional level for Ray Borg.