Will Vitor Belfort and Wanderlei Silva battle each other again

It's been almost a quarter of a century since Vitor Belfort and Wanderlei Silva threw down at UFC Ultimate - Brazil. The Brazilian icons locked up on October 16th, 1998.

Since then the legends have enhanced their reputation both in PRIDE and UFC, with Silva closing out his career 0-2 for Bellator. The rivals first war ended before it began with Vitor Belfort finishing off Wanderlei via TKO just 44 seconds into the fight.

Silva would have liked to continue his Bellator career, but after the losses to Chael Sonnen and Quinton Rampage Jackson, he said in an interview he was suffering from CTE like symptoms. Right there, Scott Coker said he'd never fight for the company again.

That didn't stop the now 44-year-old as he went on to sign with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. He had told David Feldman that he had wanted to be the one to fight Mike Tyson. He also called out The Phenom to come to BKFC and settle their feud.

Vitor Belfort, on the other hand, after having his UFC run all but ended by USADA, eventually signed on to fight in ONE Championship. Judging by outward appearances, it seems that Vitor Belfort is back in business. He finished his UFC run going 1-3 with one no contest.

While the majority don't want to see two fighters way past their prime going at it, especially when one may not be there mentally and the other requiring some medical help. However, there is a possibility of it happening now especially if Silva could get a one-off deal with say a RIZIN, or even with Chatri Sityodtong and ONE.

With Vitor Belfort in ONE with an undisclosed number of fights, another go at it with a heated rival might make the company jump at the chance to stage the fight between these two legends. Even The Phenom wants this fight at the moment.