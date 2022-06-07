Watch: 'Wondergirl' Nat Jaroonsak is back to work at Marrok Force with Trainer Gae

'Wondergirl' Nat Jaroonsak is back in the gym following her impressive mixed martial arts debut at ONE 157 in May.

Posted on the ONE Championship Twitter account is a video of Nat Jaroonsak getting some work in. The caption reads:

"Wondergirl is back to work at Marrok Force with Trainer Gae!"

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship 🥊



Jaroonsak made her successful transition to MMA at ONE 157 when she faced previously-undefeated Indian fighter Zeba Bano. With an established background in Muay Thai, many expected Jaroonsak to use her superior striking skills against the 'Fighting Queen' Bano.

Instead, she opted to show off her ground game, snagging a first-round armbar submission to the delight of fans watching around the world.

Intent on staying ready for the next challenge, 'Wondergirl' returned to the gym. Posting videos on her Instagram account, Jaroonsak let her fans know that no matter who ONE places in front of her, she will be ready.

"Stay ready for next fight!"

What comes next for 'Wondergirl' Nat Jaroonsak after successful MMA debut?

After walking through her first opponent in mixed martial arts, Nat Jaroonsak is primed to be a serious contender in the ONE women's strawweight division.

After her ONE 157 bout, Jaroonsak let ONE commentator Mitch Chilson know that a return to ONE Super Series is on the cards, but she wants to focus on a few more MMA bouts before a potential move back to Muay Thai.

Intent on testing her MMA skills, Jaroonsak definitely has some options. Potential bouts against Ayaka Miura and Dayane Cardoso could be the perfect opportunity to put her skills to the test. Other potential options for Jaroonsak could come against Michelle Nicolini and Tiffany Teo.

Not only could those bouts gauge Jaroonsak's development in mixed martial arts, they could potentially lead to a title opportunity against reigning ONE strawweight champion Xiong Jing Nan.

On the flip side, a couple of wins inside the ONE circle could open the door for her to challenge ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell. Jaroonsak may even opt to run back her lone loss in the ONE circle against Jackie Buntan.

