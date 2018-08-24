World Kickboxing Network extends support to India's K1 League

World Kickboxing Network (WKN), one of the largest sports governing bodies in the world, has extended its firm support to the soon-to-be launched Kumite 1 League.

“World Kickboxing Network in its last 25 years of existence has strived to promote and popularize all forms of kickboxing in the world. India is a key market for us and we are happy to partner with Kumite 1 League which is unique unto itself and a first for MMA in India. On behalf of the WKN, I wish the Kumite 1 League all the best and look forward to being present on what promises to be a one of a kind fight night.” says Stephane Cabrera, President, WKN.

Kumite 1 League is India’s first global MMA league and the creation of Mr. Mohamedali Budhwani, Chairman and Managing Director, Toyam Industries Limited. It is promoted by Toyam Industries Limited and supported by All India Mixed Martial Arts Federation (AIMMAF).

Four fighters associated with WKN will also be participating in the Kumite 1 League. Their bouts are as follows:

· Antonio Gordillo VS Dmitry Batok (185 Pounds)

· Kamen Georgiev VS Martin Ottaviano (205 Pounds)

Mohamedali Budhwani, Founder, Kumite 1 League said, “Kumite 1 League is honored to operate in partnership with a prestigious body like World Kickboxing Network, which is known to have promoted the sport in a large scale across the globe. This is a reiteration of our commitment towards bringing hardcore MMA to India. Kumite 1 League has also tied up with the All Indian Mixed Martial Arts Federation (AIMMAF) in India. We see an immense potential for MMA to flourish in a market like India which has a rich history of martial arts. We are thrilled for the big Fight Night on 29th September where raw Indian talent will get to share a platform with the best international fighters in MMA.”

The first Fight Night of Kumite 1 League will see team India go against UAE in a nail-biting bout. The event will be graced by international boxing sensation Mike Tyson at the NSCI Dome in Worli, Mumbai.