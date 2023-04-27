Controversial Influencer Andrew Tate appears to have gotten an allergic reaction. 'Top G' recently uploaded a series of tweets sharing details about his health condition. The 36-year-old then went on to delete the tweets.

In the first two deleted tweets, Andrew Tate stated that he was suffering from symptoms like face-swelling, high blood-pressure, burning skin and difficulty breathing and shared pictures and videos of the same.

The next two tweets in the thread appear to have been posted by someone else as they talk about Tate in third person.

The third tweet stated that this was the first time something like this was happening to the influencer, who was not allergic to anything. The tweet added that the reaction may have been caused by an insect bite or someone may have tampered with his water bottle. Tate refused the doctor's assistance on the matter.

"Andrew is not allergic to anything. This has never happened before. Has only had water and coffee today. Either an insect bite or some matrix attack insanity in his bottled water. He’s refusing doctors and is focusing on tea and breathing. Will keep you all updated."

Andrew Tate @Cobratate Andrew is not allergic to anything. This has never happened before.



Has only had water and coffee today.



Either an insect bite or some matrix attack insanity in his bottled water.



He’s refusing doctors and is focusing on tea and breathing.



Will keep you all updated. Andrew is not allergic to anything. This has never happened before. Has only had water and coffee today. Either an insect bite or some matrix attack insanity in his bottled water. He’s refusing doctors and is focusing on tea and breathing. Will keep you all updated.

The fourth tweet stated that 'Top G' lacked trust in doctors and would refuse to be treated by one as long as he was able to breathe.

"Andrew's fine. Says that pain is part of life. He says the doctor will inject him with 'who knows what' and kill him. He’s in lotus position and drinking tea. As long as he can breathe he refuses medical attention - so far so good. The question is where this came from."

Andrew Tate @Cobratate Andrews fine. Says that pain is part of life.



He says the doctor will inject him with “who knows what” and kill him.



He’s in lotus position and drinking tea.



As long as he can breathe he refuses medical attention - so far so good.



The question is where this came from. Andrews fine. Says that pain is part of life. He says the doctor will inject him with “who knows what” and kill him. He’s in lotus position and drinking tea. As long as he can breathe he refuses medical attention - so far so good. The question is where this came from.

Andrew Tate was previously rumored to have lung cancer

Rumors were flying around some time back that Andrew Tate had been diagnosed with lung cancer. 'Top G' was imprisoned in a Romanian Jail at the time, arrested on multiple charges including rape and human trafficking.

The news had worried many of Tate's followers, who were posting well-wishes for the 'Top G' on Twitter.

The 36-year-old then uploaded a tweet to clarify the rumors surrounding his health. Tate stated that he did not have lung cancer and his lungs could possibly perform on the same level as that of an Olympic athlete.

Andrew Tate @Cobratate I do not have cancer.



My lungs contain precisely 0 smoking damage.



In fact,



I have an 8L lung capacity and the vital signs of an Olympic athlete



There is nothing but a scar on my lung from an old battle.



True warriors are scarred both inside and out. I do not have cancer.My lungs contain precisely 0 smoking damage.In fact,I have an 8L lung capacity and the vital signs of an Olympic athleteThere is nothing but a scar on my lung from an old battle.True warriors are scarred both inside and out. https://t.co/VpLHWp20Fg

Poll : 0 votes