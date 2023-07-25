WWE star Grayson Waller opens up about what makes Conor McGregor and Chael Sonnen special

WWE star Grayson Waller recently opened up about being inspired by Conor McGregor and Chael Sonnen and what he believes makes them special.

During his appearance on The MMA Hour, Grayson Waller noted that he has been a longtime MMA fan and that he roots for the villains. When talking about Sonnen, he mentioned that 'The American Gangster's fight with Anderson Silva is what led to fans taking notice of his abilities and caring about his career progression.

He said:

"He [Sonnen] went out there and he said whatever he has to say to get people invested...His early fights, nobody was paying attention because he would just take people down and hold them there...Then all of a sudden, he starts saying things about Brazil, he starts going off on Anderson, he starts...And I loved it, Chael Sonnen is my kind of MMA fighter."

The WWE star also noted that both 'The American Gangster' and 'The Notorious' would be natural pro wrestlers for their ability to get fans invested in their bouts. He also mentioned that the former two-division UFC champion getting involved with WWE in some capacity is inevitable, saying:

"I think Conor is gonna find his way to WWE in some way...There's too much money to be made and you know, you could only fight for so long. And he's another guy who has so much happening in his life. It's hard to committ a hundred percent to the fight game but for wrestling, there's people that do it part-time."

Grayson Waller further added that he would be happy to help Conor McGregor transition into pro wrestling.

WWE star Grayson Waller opens up about his past MMA experience training with Robert Whittaker

Grayson Waller has quickly become one of the top heels in the sports entertainment juggernaut, but there was a time when he considered an MMA career.

During the aforementioned appearance, the WWE star reflected on the time he spent training with Robert Whittaker. Waller mentioned that he trained with the former UFC middleweight champion for close to four years after knowing each other through mutual friends and noted that he had a great experience, saying:

"He was the guy at that time and kind of everyone already knew how good he was and just he hadn't had the opportunities that he would get later in his career...He used to punch my head and be really nice afterwards and give me advice, like, he's always been such a good bloke, which he didn't need to be with how talented he was."