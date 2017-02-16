WWE/UFC News: CM Punk trolls Curt Hawkins on Twitter

CM Punk came to Zack Ryder's rescue.

Hawkins may have never expected Punk to respond

What’s the story?

CM Punk’s MMA future may be up in the air as we speak, but the former WWE Champion – who has been really careful with his interactions with WWE stars on social media outlets – can’t flow under the radar forever now, can he.

Punk couldn’t help but take a necessary dig at SmackDown Live’s most unwanted asset, Curt Hawkins. But what prompted the Cult of Personality to have a go at the Man with the Facts? Hawkins took a shot at Zack Ryder’s recent Instagram story regarding an unboxing of Kane and Shawn Michaels’ pop figures.

Hawkins put out a question stating whether Ryder’s IG story was the worst ever.

Check out my newest unboxing video...I unbox @originalfunko's Kane & Shawn Michaels Pop! figures. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lrNYjkRk7H4 A post shared by ZACK RYDER (@zryder85) on Feb 15, 2017 at 9:17am PST

Is there anything worse than @ZackRyder's Instagram story? — Brian Myers (@TheCurtHawkins) February 15, 2017

The Voice of the Voiceless came to Ryder’s defence with this epic burn:

In case you didn’t know....

How Punk’s career panned out to be is no secret. After leaving WWE as the longest reigning Champion in the modern era, Punk tried his luck in MMA by debuting in the biggest promotion in the world, UFC. He was brutally humbled in his first bout after being handed a first round submission loss by Mickey Gall.

Zack Ryder suffered a knee injury on the SmackDown Live episode of December 13th, effectively ruling him out of action for six months. His tag team partner Mojo Rawley has been pushed as a singles star in his absence.

The less we talk about Curt Hawkins the better, who’s not won a single match ever since his return and has been used as a worthless enhancement talent.

The heart of the matter

It should be noted here that Punk, Ryder and Hawkins used to ride together back in 2008. Punk hasn’t been involved in some old-school banter with many of his former WWE colleagues ever since his departure. Thus, WWE fans and Punk fanboys would love to see would one of these rare instances.

And for Punk to troll the running joke of the WWE (sadly), is great fun.

What’s next?

The Twitter interaction isn’t going to lead to anything big, so don’t get your hopes up too high. Punk is assessing his options and will most likely fight for another promotion to hone his raw skills. Ryder should be back after recuperating from his injury some time post-WrestleMania.

Hawkins’ case is the most dumbfounding, as it seems WWE just brought him back to job. Not just job, but to get himself humiliated in all of his matches – whether it is on TV or at live events.

Sportskeeda’s take

It’s a treat to see Punk engage in some banter with WWE stars. He may have some harsh opinions on his former company, but the same can’t be said about his colleagues and friends. Will he ever be back in WWE? Only time will tell. For now, all we can do is be satisfied with such Twitter battles.