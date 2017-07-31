WWE/UFC News: Jon Jones spotted with 10-time WWE Champion after UFC 214 win

The GOAT of MMA with one of the all time greats of the WWE!

The title is back where it rightfully belongs.

What's the story?

UFC's latest PPV offering created quite the waves as Jon 'Bones' Jones made an emphatic return by becoming the first man to knock out Daniel 'DC' Cormier in the Octagon to capture the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship for the second time in his storied career.

The stacked show was attended by many big names but the biggest of them all has to be none other than Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson himself.

The former WWE Champion was seen hanging out with the new champion before and after the event.

The Rock and Jon Jones having a moment back stage after #UFC214 pic.twitter.com/iZy8VNEEXU — Louise Green (@LouiseGreenMMA) July 30, 2017

In case you didn't know

The Rock is a self-proclaimed MMA fan and has been in attendance for some of the biggest cards that the UFC has put out in recent times.

The Hollywood megastar even confessed that he was almost tried his hand at MMA and contemplated joining the UFC 10 years back.

Yup, I considered @ufc 10yrs ago. My goal was @GregJacksonMMA as my coach & 2 full yrs to train. Smartened up 'cause I prefer my jaw in tact https://t.co/p0Yn9n7MGq — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 23, 2017

As for the latest UFC PPV, apart from Jones reclaiming the title, Tyron Woodley was successful in defending his Welterweight championship against Damien Maia.

In the 3rd title fight of the night, Cyborg Justino finished off Invicta Bantamweight Champion Tony Evinger to become the new UFC Featherweight Champion.

The heart of the matter

The Rock was seen congratulating the newly crowned champion backstage after what was one of the most emotional fights in recent memory.

From DC's concussed breakdown to Jones' show of respect and subsequent squash of his beef with his chief rival; things could not have written itself any better.

The Rock took the time out to shoot a video with Bones with the title on his shoulder along with a congratulatory message to the pound for pound great.

What's next?

As for The Rock, the Great One is gearing up for the release of his movie Jumanji and has no plans of returning to the WWE anytime soon. WrestleMania 34 could be the PPV that could see a surprise appearance, or even better a match with any of the current stars (possibly Seth Rollins, who's been calling out the legend in various interviews).

Coming to Jones, a super fight with Brock Lesnar got a renewed push after Bones called out The Beast Incarnate after his fight during the post-fight interview. The only thing hindering it is Brock Lesnar's drug violations, return to USADA and WWE commitments, meaning his UFC comeback could only happen in December.

Jones stated he focuses on defending the LHW belt a couple more times before he sets his sights on the heavyweights and other super fight options, however, he claimed it was high time he got the big money dream bouts.

Author's take

The Great One with personally, the greatest mixed martial artist of all time together?! Hell yeah! It's a treat to see Rock everywhere these days! For all we know, the WWE legend may end up becoming the president of the United States in 2020!

Speaking about the man of the hour, Jones' turbulent past and triumphant return is a story that should inspire us all. Being a Jones fan boy myself, I am the most satisfied man right now.

And for the record, Brock Lesnar doesn't even stand a chance against this monster of a man.