WWE News: Seth Rollins wants a 5-time tag team champion to return and face him

by Jeremy Bennett News 23 Jul 2017, 02:02 IST

What's the story?

In a recent interview that current WWE Superstar Seth Rollins had with Rob Petree on Eagle 977 from Delaware's 105.9 FM radio station, the Kingslayer talked about facing Brock Lesnar once more and about his greatest rival in the WWE (Dean Ambrose), but the main topic they spoke about was a dream match with The Rock at WrestleMania 34.

In case you didn't know...

Rollins and former tag team partner Marek Brave created their own wrestling academy in Moline, Illinois called The Black & Brave Wrestling Academy.

The name comes from the early part of Rollins' career when he went by the name of Tyler Black.

The heart of the matter...

The last time The Rock wrestled was at WrestleMania 29 against John Cena and would suffer torn tendons from his pelvis.

Considering The Rock is one of the biggest box office draws in the world, it is uncertain he will wrestle another match in the WWE. Rollins expanded on those thoughts with the following quote:

"Obviously Rocky [The Rock], he's a little busy these days, he's doing some Hollywood things, doing some movies, making TV shows, all sorts of good stuff. If the opportunity came about, I would have no problem taking on The Rock at WrestleMania, sounds like a good time to me."

From there it seems that Rollins threw down the challenge to The Rock to return to the ring next April in New Orleans. When Rollins asked if he could beat The Rock, he simply stated:

"Oh, absolutely, I'm in the prime of my career right now. The Rock, he's past his prime, he's had his day, he's an old man at this point in time. I'm young, and youthful, and vibrant. I'm ready to go."

What's next?

While nothing is official yet, it is likely that Seth Rollins is heading towards a possible triple threat for the WWE Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam with The Miz and Dean Ambrose.

This week on Monday Night Raw, Rollins and Ambrose will take on The Miz and his Miztourage in a 2-on-3 handicap match.

As for The Rock, he has several film projects in the works including Wrestling With My Family which is about the life story of WWE Superstar Paige. Rock is also in the reboot of the Jumanji movies and that movie is in line for a December 2017 release.

Author's take...

As much as I'd like to see The Rock return to the ring, it just isn't worth the risk considering he's one of the top Hollywood stars today.

With that said, I'm not holding my breath at a Rollins and Rock match at WrestleMania, but I sure would love to see it.