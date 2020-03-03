Yoel Romero responds to Darren Till's jokes ahead of his return at UFC 248

Since moving up to the UFC Middleweight Division, Darren Till has been calling out 185-pounders left, right, and center. However, one man who 'The Gorilla' has been avoiding at all costs is Yoel Romero.

Romero, who challenges for the UFC Middleweight Championship this weekend, spoke with Ariel Helwani ahead of the fight and responded to Till's jokes about avoiding him in the MW division.

Romero responds to Darren Till's jokes

Ahead of his return to the Octagon this weekend at UFC 248, Romero spoke with Helwani on the latest edition of The MMA Show and here is what he had to say in response to Till:

"He's so funny." @yoelromeromma has seen @darrentill2's jokes, but believes Till would take the fight if "life put him in my way" (via @arielhelwani) pic.twitter.com/tLfAuQebJa — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 2, 2020

What's next for Yoel Romero?

Romero will be making his return to the Octagon this weekend at UFC 248 and will be challenging Israel Adesanya for the UFC Middleweight Championship in his return fight.